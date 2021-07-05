Todrick Hall’s LA home robbed of $50k of items while he’s away in London

Todrick Hall’s Los Angeles home has been broken into and robbed while the singer and dancer was away for a few days in London.

TMZ broke the news yesterday. It said law enforcement officers reported a back window had been smashed to allow entry. It said at least £50,000 in handbags and other personal items had been taken. The LAPD is continuing to investigate.

Hall, according to postings on his social media over the last few days, has been in London. On Saturday, he posted a video of himself enjoying a performance of Hairspray at the London Coliseum theater for the “second time this week.”

Last night, Hall posted to Instagram, confirming the TMZ story.

“Just landed back in America to hundreds of messages and calls from my family and friends,” he said.

“I am ok and unharmed. I’m devastated that someone would do this to me, and even more disturbed to see people celebrating and laughing about it online.

“This happened less than an hour after my cat sitter left my home, and I’m just happy that my cats have all been found and are safe. I’m taking a break from social media for a few days to wrap my head around this and get my mind together. Be careful who you let in your close circle. They really will put your life and their life on the line just to steal a Louis/Gucci bag. Sad.”

On Twitter, Hall, 36, said, “I’m extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe…and that’s what matters most to me.”

According to his social media, Todrick only moved into his new dream home earlier this year. He posted footage back in February about his new customized bed being made.

Here’s hoping LAPD arrests whoever was responsible very soon.

