Todrick Hall introduces his new boyfriend, David Borum, to the world

Todrick Hall took to Instagram yesterday evening to introduce his new boyfriend to the world. The lucky man is David Borum, a singer, dancer, actor and model.

“LIFE UPDATE,” began Todrick’s post. “I’d like to introduce you all to the man who has stolen my heart @davidborum. A few days ago (after over a year of back and forth dating through COVID) I asked him to be my BOYFRIEND. He screamed!!! Really HIGH then said “Yes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick)



“It’s been 6 years since I’ve officially been in a relationship, and it is so unbelievably difficult for people to gain my trust. But, this man has stuck it out and been so incredibly patient with me and I’m so glad that we’re finally official.

“He is so respectful, so talented, so handsome and such a southern gentleman. I’m legit “Twitterpated” right now, smiling and cheesing as I write this. Here’s a little photo dump of photos we’ve taken over the past year, caution; it might make you sick cuz we’re just too darn cute. Love you boy @davidborum.”

Related: US soldiers get down to Todrick Hall’s ‘Nails Hair Hips Heels’ in viral video

On his own Instagram, Borum wrote, “Alright y’all, got some amazing news!!!! After spending Covid together, growing up in so many ways, having the deepest conversations that we all need to be having, and having only…a couple arguments 😂 this boy has stolen my heart!

“He makes me be a better person and knows who I truly am! I have completely fallen for you @todrick and I cannot wait to experience more adventures and do life with you crazy! So happy to call you my boyfriend!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Borum (@davidborum)



We’re not certain where Borum heralds from, but his Instagram shows photos of him visiting family in Oklahoma. It also shows some of his work as a dancer and actor, including stints in pre-Covid, New York theatre productions of The Full Monty and A Chorus Line, and plenty of his modeling work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Borum (@davidborum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Borum (@davidborum)



In his Instagram stories, Todrick also shared an Apple Music playlist he’d created to celebrate their relationship, which Borum re-shared with the message “Cutest thing ever!!!”

Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews and Tamar Braxton were among many celebrities to comment on Todrick’s post, sending messages of love and support.

Congratulation, guys!

Related: Todrick Hall’s new, custom-made Louis Vuitton bed is something else