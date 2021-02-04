Todrick Hall’s new, custom-made Louis Vuitton bed is something else

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick)

As followers of his social media will know, singer, actor and choreographer Todrick Hall has just invested in a brand new home in Los Angeles.

What’s one of the most important pieces of furniture in any home? Your bed, of course, for as Hall points out, you may be spending up to a third of your life in it.

Moving into his new crib meant Hall, 35, wanted to splash out on a new bed…. But this didn’t involve a simple trip down to IKEA.

The American Idol alum’s last home featured a specially-designed Wizard of Oz-inspired bedroom. For his new place, he indulged his love of Louis Vuitton luggage and neon with a custom-constructed, behemoth that could easily host a five-a-side team.

Fortunately, he makes sure it comes with in-built draws for condoms and a copious amount of lubricant. There’s also a pink neon sign saying, “I woke up like this.”

The bed was a collaborative design project between Hall, designer Marco Marco, Soko Creations, and Cactus Fabrication.

The gay, ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’ singer posted a video of the bed’s construction and installation to his YouTube. A video showing a full tour of his home, which he just moved into in the last few days, will be posted soon, but check out the Instragram post below for a sneak peek.

Oh, and if anyone wants a closer inspection of the Louis Vuitton love pad, Hall invites interested parties to slip into his DMs!

