Todrick Hall releases star-studded video for ‘Masks, Gloves, Soaps, Scrubs’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick) on Apr 28, 2020 at 12:18pm PDT

Todrick Hall has been busy whilst isolating. A few days ago he revealed that he’s been inspired to produce a new mini-album. While you’ve probably been doing little more than bingeing on streaming services and raiding the fridge, Hall recorded six tracks in less than a week.

One is a reworking of his club hit, ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’ as the coronavirus-inspired ‘Masks, Gloves, Soaps, Scrubs.’

The album, entitled Quarantine Queen, became available on streaming services yesterday, along with a video for ‘Masks, Gloves, Soaps, Scrubs’ that Hall shot at home.

Related: US soldiers get down to Todrick Hall’s ‘Nails Hair Hips Heels’ in viral video

The video also features at-home contributions from a large number of friends, including, among many others: Brian Friedman; Peppermint; Bob the Drag Queen; Monet Exchange; Trinity The Tuck Taylor; Alyssa Edwards; Nicole Scherzinger; Jade Thirwall; Tan France; Tiffany Haddish; Amber Riley; Baga Chipz: and perhaps most randomly of all, former butler to Princess Diana, Paul Burrell.

Hall has changed the lyrics of the song to comment on the situation many of us are going through: From binge-watching Tiger King (“kitty cat-cat, tell me Carole Baskin, where is the husband, everyone’s asking”), to cashing in one’s stimulus check, but also imploring people to stay home and stay safe.

The album Quarantine Queen also includes a duet entitled ‘Mas(k)ot’ with Jerry Harris, the professional cheerleader who has gained himself a huge following after featuring on the Netflix documentary, Cheer.

Related: Todrick Hall calls Kim Kardashian a ‘stubborn little queef’ in sprawling rant

Explaining the thinking behind the new work, Hall said in a statement, “Nina Simone once said ‘It’s an artist’s duty to reflect the times.’ I wrote this album in four days because I noticed a lot of people were down and needing something to uplift them, make them smile and want to dance during this dark time.

“I by no means am attempting to diminish the severity of this pandemic, but trying to show that you can still be creative, still have fun and be fabulous from the comfort of your own home,” he said.

“I hope you enjoy, I hope it inspires you to dance (tag me, I will be watching and sharing) and I hope it brightens your day just a tad. Love you all and please stay safe. We are going to get through this. Mwah.”