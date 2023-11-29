Tom Daley has something x-rated for ‘Sex Education’ star Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson and Tom Daley (Photo: @gilliana/Instagram)

Olympic gold medal-winning diver Tom Daley is known for his love of knitting. This week, he gifted some exclusive knitted items to iconic actress Gillian Anderson.

Anderson shared photos of herself on her Instagram alongside Tom and his thoughtful items. These included a multi-colored cardigan and a, well, take a look for yourself!

Anderson also revealed what prompted the gifts.

Back in July 2021, Daley posted a photo of a pouch he’d knitted to store his Olympic gold medal. Anderson commented underneath it by congratulating him on winning the medal.

“When you have a spare few minutes while conquering the world, how about crocheting Jean Milburn a hat/scarf/honey cup, to wear if we do another @sexeducation season … and then we’ll auction it for your favourite LGBTQ charity?”

Daley responded with the gifts shown, which have been auctioned to raise money for the British mental health charity, Mind.

“Wanted to say a huge huge thank you to the darling @tomdaley for knitting this fantastic jumper (and crocheted willy 🌈) for me to wear for our final season of @sexeducation! 🧶🍆” Anderson said.

“Together we raised just over £12k for @mindcharity, which will be divided amongst 8 local Minds who work with LGBTIQA+ communities. Thank you for your stellar knitting skills Tom and for coming to visit me on set!”

Daley sets his sights on Olympics

Jean Milburn is the character Anderson (who shot to fame on The X Files in the 1990s) plays on Sex Education. The final season dropped on Netflix in September. Anderson also played Margaret Thatcher in The Crown and Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady.

Daley won gold at the 2020 Games (postponed until 2021 because of Covid). After taking a two-year break from the sport, he announced redently that he is resuming competitive diving. He hopes to represent Great Britain at the Paris Olympics in 2024.