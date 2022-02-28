Tom Holland says dad tried to talk him out of Rihanna drag lip-sync

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is currently gracing theater screens in his big-budget adventure, Uncharted, alongside Mark Wahlberg.

For many others, he will also be fondly remembered for another iconic appearance. In 2017, he took part in Lip Sync Battle, dragging up as Rihanna to perform to her classic hit, ‘Umbrella’.

In a new interview, Holland, 24, reflected upon that performance, and how his father feared that it might have a detrimental impact on his blossoming career.

Related: Mark Wahlberg wants to make it clear he did not give Tom Holland a sex toy

In the April issue of GQ, Holland said his dad, ​​writer and comedian Dominic Holland, tried to talk him out of it.

He says his dad thought it was too “risqué” and implored Tom to call his manager and agents and tell them he’d changed his mind.

“Look, I am really glad I did that show and I had a lot of fun,” Holland explained. “It was incredibly stressful. It has been incredibly successful and has been a really great thing for my career. But my dad always taught me when I was younger and coming up in the business that you want to get famous as slowly as possible.

“You don’t want to get super famous tomorrow, because you won’t be able to handle it. It will ruin your life. I am very selective of who I talk to and what I do. I don’t ever want to overexpose myself, because my privacy is the last thing I own. I think that’s why he was so worried.

“And he’d tell me the same thing today I am sure: ‘Pace yourself, you’ve got a long career ahead of you’.

“I don’t want to lose myself to all… this.”

Related: Shirtless workout photo of Tom Holland goes viral

Holland’s appearance on Lip Sync Battle coincided with the release of his first Spider-Man movie, Homecoming. Clips of his impressive drag performance, which included Holland getting drenched in water, have been viewed hundreds of millions of times on YouTube. He emerged the victor on that week’s show.

Never seen it? Watch it below.