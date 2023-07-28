Too gay for TV? 25 fascinating facts about Liberace biopic ‘Behind The Candelabra’

Steven Soderbergh’s 2013 HBO film Behind The Candelabra is the brutally honest, darkly funny story about the often-toxic relationship between pianist Liberace (affectionately referred to as Lee by characters throughout the film) and his younger lover, Scott Thorson. The movie, which stars Michael Douglas as Liberace and Matt Damon as Thorson, goes into the very private life of the legendary virtuoso and divulges some juicy facts many never knew. Based on the book of the same name by Thorson, the wild and sometimes tragic story is an intimate look at a fallen Hollywood star.
Click through for 25 fascinating facts about Behind The Candelabra.
1. Producers rejected the movie for being too gay.
Here’s a broken record for ya. Despite the star power of Douglas and Damon and Soderbergh directing, studios felt the movie was too gay for mainstream audiences. Soderbergh told The Wrap: “They said it was too gay. Everybody. This was after Brokeback Mountain, by the way. Which is not as funny as this movie. I was stunned. It made no sense to any of us.”
2. Liberace’s actual piano was used during the movie.
The Liberace Foundation lended producer Jerry Weintraub and company one of Liberace’s famous Baldwin pianos, and set decorator Barbara Munch-Cameron found a companion to it, according to Architectural Digest.
3. Scenes at the manse were filmed at Zsa Zsa Gabor’s house.
Certain interiors were filmed in Gabor’s posher-than-posh Bel Air home. According to a source who spoke to Huffington Post, “While we were filming, Zsa Zsa was in a separate wing of the house far away from the cameras. We never got to see her.” Gabor was in declining health at the time of filming.
4. Douglas’ head was superimposed on pianist Philip Fortenberry’s body during the piano performances.
Douglas is a talented actor, but it would take a lifetime of practice—and an inherent gift—to be able to replicate Liberace’s amazing piano work. Behind The Candelabra superimposed Douglas’ head onto Fortenberry, a Juilliard-trained pianist and performer at the now-closed Liberace Museum, for piano scenes.
5. It’s the last film to feature a score by Marvin Hamlisch.
The EGOT winner died in 2012, and Behind The Candelabra is his final film score. Hamlisch is known as the brainchild behind such songs (and gay anthems, though he was straight) as “The Way We Were,” “Nobody Does It Better,” Broadway standard like A Chorus Line, and film scores such as The Sting, The Spy Who Loved Me, and The Mirror Has Two Faces.
6. Soderbergh wanted to do a biopic of Liberace but only decided to move forward after reading Behind the Candelabra: My Life With Liberace.
Soderbergh considered working on a Liberace film shortly after he completed Traffic, but didn’t know how to approach the subject. After reading Behind The Candelabra, he found his angle. “When I read that book, it sort of solved all my problems,” Soderbergh told NPR. “It gave me a specific time period to deal with; there was the arc of the relationship between the two of them to give me a structure. And that’s when things really started to move.”
7. The Liberace Museum and Foundation donated props and set pieces….
Many of the candelabras and even cars were loaned from the Foundation.
8. …But Liberace’s clothes were considered too priceless.
Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick created the incredible costumes for the virtuoso, but chose not to replicate any of his actual costumes. “I didn’t copy anything. I used [his outfits] as a springboard,” she told the New York Post.
9. Debbie Reynolds was friends with Liberace.
Reynolds, who plays Liberace’s mother in Behind The Candelabra, was a good friend of the pianist and was introduced to him through their mutual manager, Seymour Heller. “He loved to have people in his dressing room. Nobody stayed up as late as Lee and I,” she told the New York Post. “It was our afternoon. And I’d get hungry. And I don’t cook. So Lee cooked. We had to go to his house. And he’d get on his fancy apron. Make scrambled eggs. He’d make sausages.”
10. The film is Reynolds’ final film appearance.
Reynolds died on December 28, 2016, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died suddenly.
11. The film was a massive hit for HBO.
Stop saying things are too gay! Behind the Candelabra was HBO’s biggest original film since 2004, with 2.4 million viewers on its first airing.
12. Scott Thorson spent his cut of the movie almost immediately…
Thorson, who was paid around $100,000 for the rights to the film, reportedly blew the (modest) sum on jewelry and other luxuries.
13. …and ended up in prison shortly after.
The troubled man was arrested for burglary, identity theft, and failing multiple drug tests. As of 2022, Thorson was still incarcerated.
14. Michael Douglas and Steven Soderbergh won Emmys for the film.
While being a “TV movie” disqualified Behind The Candelabra for Academy Awards, Douglas won the Emmy for Best Actor and Soderbergh for his slick direction.
15. It was nominated for more than 50 awards.
Emmys, Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, the list goes on. Behind The Candelabra was also nominated for LGBTQ+ awards, including the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Movie or Mini-Series (which it won) and the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival.
16. Douglas was always Soderbergh’s pick to play Liberace.
Soderbergh wanted Douglas to play the role of Liberace as early as 2000, during the production and release of Traffic. Douglas signed on at least four years before the film got the greenlight from HBO.
17. Soderbergh originally meant for Behind The Candelabra to be his final film.
Although Soderbergh said the Liberace biopic would be his last movie, he went on to direct Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, Let Them All Talk, No Sudden Move, Kimi, and the IMPORTANT WORK OF ART Magic Mike’s Last Dance in 2023.
18. A ton of work went into nailing Rob Lowe’s look as plastic surgeon Dr. Startz.
Lowe’s unforgettable look included a ton of makeup work, tape to pull back several of his facial features and a wig. “It was actually really painful, because being pulled that long and that hard for a 12-hour day—it gave me migraines,” Lowe told Entertainment Weekly. “We shot during the summer. It was unbelievably hot. The wig, being pulled, it was definitely not the most comfortable experience physically for sure.”
19. Douglas met Liberace once, in passing.
Douglas didn’t know Liberace but saw him driving as a kid while out with his father, the legendary Kirk Douglas.
20. Filming was delayed due to Douglas’ illness.
Douglas was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2010 and underwent extensive chemotherapy and radiation, so filming had to be delayed. Fun (not really) fact: Douglas believed his cancer was caused by performing oral sex on wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.
21. Damon was shocked to be considered for the role of Thorson.
The sensitive, effete Thorson was a departure for Damon, who recalled to The State Journal Register that he read the book and said, “’What the f— is this thing?’”
22. Producer Jerry Weintraub was a friend of Liberace.
Weintraub said during a TCA panel: “I knew him very well. He was a wonderful guy, a great host, I went to his home many times for dinner… I was always impressed with his graciousness and the way he treated us.”
23. Thorson had no involvement with the film besides the book.
Weintraub discussed the film with Thorson, but he never visited the set or had any direct involvement with production.
24. The character of Billy Leatherwood is based on a man named Jerry O’Rourke.
Out actor Cheyenne Jackson plays Billy Leatherwood in the movie, and is based on a person named Jerry O’Rourke in Thorson’s book. O’Rourke was a Liberace protege who, according to Thorson, refused to leave his wife and kids for a life with the pianist. Thorson wrote, “Lee has hurt Jerry the way he would one day hurt me.”
25. Copies of Liberace’s famous portraits were created by Alex Tavoularis.
Production designer Tavoularis recreated the larger-than-life portraits found throughout Liberace’s home to resemble Douglas and Reynolds.