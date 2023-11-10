Too steamy for the sky? Old man’s reaction to *that* ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ scene has all the gays talking

There’s no doubt that Red, White, and Royal Blue is the biggest LGBTQ+ film of the year.

Upon its release, the movie (based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel) became one of the top-three most-watched romantic comedies on Amazon Prime Video.

So, it makes sense why the straights would want to see what the hullabaloo was about. And what better place than while stuck on a United Airlines flight?

That’s exactly what happened in this new viral TikTok, shared by @hagquarian.

Watch.

@hagquarian he did nottt know what he was getting into watching rwarb on the plane 😭 ♬ original sound – alice

In the clip, a man chomping away on a bag of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips and a Pepsi is spotted intently watching that steamy missionary scene from Red, White, and Royal Blue on a flight.

However, once it pans past the intimate lovemaking between the First Son (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince of England (Nicholas Galitzine) onto their hands, this unsuspecting viewer was caught skipping forward.

To be fair, this is probably the sexiest scene in the R-rated film, aside from a few shots of Zakhar Perez’s hairy butt.

Furthermore, no matter what your stance on LGBTQ+ relationships is, it can be awkward watching sex scenes in public, especially from an aisle seat. (This man was bold!)

But none of the above stopped gays on social media from weighing in on the situation.

I thought he was going to join hands with them plzz 😭😭😭😭💀 — Sarah (@unhoomanhuman) November 10, 2023

i still can’t get over this, mans rly sat through the pounding and then went “hand holding? nahhh too vanilla. SKIP” https://t.co/uadJedZg2f — kei // RWRB brainrot (@4rthurfox) November 10, 2023

he saw “red white & royal blue” and thought it was going to be something patriotic??? https://t.co/ZH0jipioSq — ? ? nish (@qiansjiaer) November 10, 2023

Watching the Paris scene while munching on Doritos. Grandpa is just like me. — mara loves TZP (@TragicSamosa) November 10, 2023

tbf it’s such an intimate scene it feels like you’re invading as the viewer so maybe he was just being respectful ? https://t.co/36KFMKiTmh — rose ???? (@totheverystart) November 10, 2023

him fast forwarding on the hand holding is a visual representation of my commitment issues ? https://t.co/EHbqxXwqce — ray (@galitzinelor) November 10, 2023

The clip also prompted discussion about whether or not it’s appropriate to watch sex scenes on planes in general.

While many airlines edit films to make them more suitable for general audiences on flights, not every movie seems to get the cut.

In fact, I can confirm that during my 2016 viewing of Gone Girl on a Delta flight, everyone behind me caught every second of Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike’s raunchy lovemaking.

No detail was spared. I do not recommend.

Wait you guys don't watch sex scenes on the plane?? — sedna ☆ (@dispokam) November 10, 2023

19 year old me was FLOORED the first time I watched a movie on a plane and it didn’t cut the graphic sex scenes. Like there are children on the plane!! Old people who can look at me with disgust!! And I didn’t even know there was nudity in the movie!! It’s WILDLY uncomfortable 😭 — ❤️‍🔥Melissa🦇 (@melissaspiffy) November 10, 2023

Reminds me when I watched Shape of water in a bus 💀🤣 — Emilia (@LittleSnowThing) November 10, 2023

Also, this man did not expect to become the face of “watching gay missionary scenes in public” when he chose this film.

It recalls a recent article about lack of privacy in the digital age from Mashable, which begs the question: “When did it become OK to film strangers in public?”

However, a simple search on Twitter X reveals this man was not alone in his reaction.

Because the culture is continuing to work through taboos around LGBTQ+ sex in media, Red, White, and Royal Blue‘s intimate scenes offer a learning moment for both queer and straight people.

How do we handle strangers learning what we do in the dark? 👀

not my parents coming home while the rwrb Paris scene is on ??? — ash ? (@agcdeeznuts) September 7, 2023

should not have watched rwrb w my parents. i’m a whole ass adult but these scenes are so hard to sit thru with my PARENTS — olive ? (@0live_3vergreen) August 11, 2023

Still, shows like Fellow Travelers and upcoming film All of Us Strangers are proof that sensual LGBTQ+ lovemaking scenes aren’t going anywhere.

Understandably, it’s going to take some time before the world catches up. But thankfully, it seems we’ve arrived at a new era for frank and authentic onscreen depictions of gay romance.

The fact that we can have this conversation is a sign of progress. But maybe think twice before pressing play on an airplane –– or invest in an iPad.