Some totally creepy sh*t has been going down at Mar-a-Lago for years, new book claims

Mar-a-Lago has been making a lot of headlines lately. And it’s about to make even more.

In the new book “Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor,” out next month, author Andrew Kirtzman spoke at length to the disgraced former New York mayor’s third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, who revealed some truly bizarre details about Donald Trump‘s recently FBI-raided Palm Beach residence.

Judith was married to Rudy from 2003 to 2019 before she decided she’d had enough and divorced the guy. She’s currently suing him for $262,000 for unpaid bills he allegedly owes her.

Speaking to Kirtzman, she says that during his failed run for president in 2008, Rudy became severely depressed and used drinking to “dull the pain.”

Rudy has repeatedly denied he has a drinking problem. But Judith claims that Trump invited her and her downtrodden then-husband to stay at a bungalow across the street from Mar-a-Lago for a little rest and relaxation after he officially dropped out of the race.

“We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret,” Judith says.

Now, here’s where things get weird, and even a little bit creepy.

The couple lived in there for a month. According to Judith, there was an underground tunnel the ran beneath South Ocean Boulevard from the bungalow to Mar-a-Lago, allowing the couple to discreetly sneak back and forth outside the media glare.

In the book, Judith also claims Donald and Melania, “kept a protective eye” on them, and that Donald and Rudy had an especially strong bond, as we all saw in that 2000 comedy skit they did together, during which Trump motorboated Giuliani, who was dressed in drag.

“What’s clear is the two men’s friendship survived when a hundred other Trump relationships died away like so many marriages of convenience,” Kirtzman writes in the book. “Giuliani would never turn his back on Trump, much to his detriment.”

Much to his detriment, indeed.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, Giuliani made a complete fool of himself holding wild press conferences on his behalf and trying to get the results overturned. He’s now being sued by Dominion Voting Systems in a $1.3 billion dollar defamation lawsuit. He’s also under criminal investigation and reportedly total broke after Trump never paid him for his services.

After the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, Giuliani told the New York Post that Trump should “raid every one of Biden’s houses” if he runs for president and gets reelected in 2024.

Now, some tweets…

It may be news to some that there is a tunnel underneath Mar-a-Lago. But the resort is on the National Register of Historic Places and the design plans are accessible via Library of Congress website

This actually isn’t the first time the secret tunnels underneath Mar-a-Lago have been in the news. In 2018, a student from University of Wisconsin–Madison pleaded guilty to illegally accessing the resort via the underground passageways.

18-year-old Mark Lindblom managed to sneak past Secret Service while Trump and his family were there for Thanksgiving. He wandered around the club for 20 minutes before being detained.

Lindblom eventually pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted area and was sentenced to a year of probation and a $25 fine.

