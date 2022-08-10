WATCH: Wacky woman in giant MAGA hat demands to be taken seriously outside gates of Mar-a-Lago

OK, what is going on here?

No, seriously, what is going on here?!

Truly bizarre video of a woman rallying outside Mar-a-Lago in a giant-sized red “Make America Great Again” hat and spewing wild pro-Donald Trump propaganda after Monday’s FBI raid on the ex-president’s home has been circulating on Twitter and, well, take a look…

Outside Mar-a-Lago, a concerned citizen wants to know why the FBI isn’t doing anything about Hillary’s emails or Hunter’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/BM3RHRLXuQ — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) August 10, 2022

“The Democrats are weaponizing the FBI and it has to stop!” the totally-not-crazy-seeming woman declares in the video, which has been viewed over 1.2 million times in less than 24 hours. “The FBI is not here to weaponize against another president. It never has happened before.”

She continues, “They should go after things that are clearly a violation, meaning the Hunter laptop, which they don’t even have to investigate because the laptop is right there. All the evidence is right there. Hillary. All of that is not investigated. President Trump is investigated because they’re scared that he’s running and he will win again.”

Anyone else getting Camryn Manheim/Scary Movie 3 vibes here?

Honestly, we could offer clear, fact-based rebuttals to each of these woman’s patently false claims, but there’s no point. She’s too far gone. Unless this whole thing is supposed to be a parody or some sort of elaborate prank. We’re not sure. It’s impossible to tell anymore.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about it…

The hat is so classic. You can’t help but take her seriously as it flops around in the breeze while she’s standing in front of a hotel that trump lives in but not right now because it’s hot and he has several depositions to give elsewhere. 🤣 — Jennifer (@knoxlette) August 10, 2022

When you have to quickly get rid of the contents of the safe but the toilets are clogged. — Kelley (@Stirrerofthep0t) August 10, 2022

Reality Television Evangelical cult. pic.twitter.com/IG5BCte8Pz — Rick Adams (@RickSydney) August 10, 2022

These are not serious people — IamDallasLyn (@IamDallasLyn) August 10, 2022

Underneath the hat are 15 other hats in decreasing size. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) August 10, 2022

Totally not a cult. Totally normal. Totally 😬 — Meyer Lansky (@MeyerLanskyLive) August 10, 2022

Hillary actually stood trial for Benghazi for 11 hours … pic.twitter.com/h8YHtq4ruD — Scott Johnson (@bosoxfan1990) August 10, 2022

Better see if there are documents stuffed in there. — Debra K Byrd (@Bigdbyrd) August 10, 2022

And here is an image of her shoes pic.twitter.com/YvjMgnKk6W — Natasha ❀ (@ndelriego) August 10, 2022

Do you want to be taken seriously? Put on a giant foam rubber hat. Works every time. — Eagan (@MLEagan) August 10, 2022

Federal agents raided Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home this week as part of an investigation into alleged mishandling of presidential records.

The ex-president was in Manhattan preparing to give deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into his shady business dealings when roughly three dozen FBI personnel conducted the surprise search, which lasted for about 10 hours.

Agents seized boxes and documents, but no electronics. Two sources revealed to CBS News that at least some, possibly all, of the documents removed from the property were potentially classified records.

