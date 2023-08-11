Tove Lo gives us the eyes, Bronze Avery keeps it steamy & Keiynan teaches us some lessons

This week in new queer music releases is here to remind us that August isn’t QUITE slipping away like a bottle of wine (hi Swifties!), but instead, these drops are here to remind us that summer is not over just yet and that there’s still time to have some fun in the (abnormally hot) sun.

It’s also quite a global bunch, with new music from artists in the US, Sweden, the UK, and Korea. Look, it’s important to keep your eyes and ears all around the world when it comes to new music because there are some serious bops out there to be found. But, we realize we’re all way too busy to keep tabs on it all, that’s why we’ve done it for you.

Take a break and check out this week’s “bop after bop” new queer music roundup below…..

“Elevator Eyes” by Tove Lo

Everyone’s favorite Swedish pop girl Tove Lo has released the extended cut of her 2022 album Dirt Femme, featuring brand new tracks including the sexy, smooth summertime hymn that is “Elevator Eyes”. Tinged with Tove’s flirty yet coy lyricism, the song explores the sensation of a one-off hookup while on vacation, accompanied by a video of Tove serving, in her words, “the rich and bored LA bitch” aesthetic clad with hunky shirtless men surrounding her poolside. I mean, what’s not to love? Sonically, it’s a minimal groove that matches the feeling of someone eyeing you up and down, just as the song’s lyrics suggest, leaving you in a sweat-dripped shiver.

“SEX IN THE ROOM” by BRONZE AVERY

Sometimes we just need a dose of unapologetic base-thumping pop music, and Bronze Avery delivered just that with his new track “SEX IN THE ROOM”. It’s a synth-loaded electronic banger, with a strong vocal cadence, a fierce guitar-shredding moment, and paired with lyrics that are a love letter to all the women who helped Avery celebrate every inch of who he is. This self-written track is just a taste of this rising artist’s upcoming project HEATWAVE, and if this is anything to go by, Bronze Avery is about to ignite and light up the queer music scene.

“Lessons” by Keiynan

Actor, dancer, singer-songwriter.. what can’t Keiynan do? You may recognize this heartthrob as the main love-interest of Love, Simon, or for portraying Bayard Rustin in the LGBTQ+ history docuseries Equal, but if you haven’t tuned into his incredible music yet, now is the time. From his 2020 debut album Rainbow Boy to his prolific queer-empowered banger Gay Street Fighter, Keiynan is all in on making a name for himself in the music industry. With that comes the dual release of his impressive and sexy new singles “Come Papi” and “Lessons”, with the latter being a riveting r&b guitar jam, showcasing the artist’s sensual yet powerful vocal capabilities alongside poignant lyricism on the lessons learned from love. He’s a triple threat, and with this recent drop, we’re sure we’ll be seeing Keiynan’s star continues to rise.

“Fast Forward” by Jeon Somi

Listen, if you don’t have certain K-pop artists on your radar, then you’re missing out on some serious BOPS, and Jeon Somi is one of those artists that is giving what needs to be gave right now that Western pop artists just aren’t doing as consistently. Her recent drop, “Fast Forward”, is a fierce deep house-infused track with minimal bass that feels like something that could live in the Chromatica universe. The track is going to make you want to vogue, and Somi’s already got that covered with choreography that features some slight inspiration from this queer-centered genre of dance. And if that wasn’t gaggy enough, her performances feature male dancers that are both serving looks and whacking to precision. It’s a serve, and we aren’t hitting fast forward, we’re smashing that repeat button.

“If I Loved You (From the Amazon Original Movie “Red, White & Royal Blue”)” by Vagabon

The highly anticipated gay romcom “Red, White and Royal Blue” is out today, and with it comes the film’s soundtrack. The film is based on the romance novel by Casey McQuiston of the same name, which sees a rivalry-turned-romance take place between the son of the President of the United States and the Prince of England. For those who have read the book, you’ll know that music plays a big part in watching the story unfold, and it’s no different for the movie, especially when it comes to Vagabon’s “If I Loved You”, an original song featured in the film. It’s a touching soliloquy delivered beautifully by Vagabon’s soft, tender vocals and lyrics that perfectly mirror one of the character’s arcs. No spoilers, of course, but giving a listen to Vagabon’s remarkable talent shining on this track will only leave you wanting more from this rising prolific artist.

“All The Things” by Baby Queen

UK alt-pop sensation Baby Queen is generating some serious buzz for her impending debut album Quarter Life Crisis, slated for release on October 6. Her latest track, “All The Things,” a dreamy, cinematic, and heartfelt reflection on love and longing, not only graces her upcoming album’s deluxe edition but also contributes to the soundtrack of the recent season of Netflix‘s hit queer series Heartstopper. Baby Queen’s musical prowess shines as she weaves storytelling into her music, drawing inspiration from Heartstopper characters Tao and Elle while sharing her own personal sentiment throughout.