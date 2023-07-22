‘Triple Threat’ star James T. Lane on Jinkx Monsoon, 2nd chances, & the toughest Broadway showstopper

James T. Lane. Photo provided by James T. Lane

James T. Lane has a lot of voices in his head. This isn’t a surprise, considering he’s worked as a professional actor nearly his entire adult life. But there have also been voices of doubt and self-hate — voices that told him he was only worth the next high or trick.

With six Broadway appearances under his belt, including co-starring with Jinkx Monsoon in the long-running hit musical Chicago, Lane has recently turned his talents inward to write and star in the solo show, Triple Threat, playing Off-Broadway at New York City’s Theatre Row through July 30.

Lane embodies nearly two dozen characters inspired by the real people in his life, including his mother Star (a teen mom and the youngest of 16 children) to the legendary Eartha Kitt. Directed and choreographed by Kenny Ingram and featuring video design by Tij D’Oyen, Lane adeptly moves through his life’s most pivotol moments, which include substance abuse and racial discrimination but also a deep-seeded determination to succeed in a relentless industry.



Queerty chatted with Lane in between performances about some of his most memorable professional experiences, and what queer artists continue to inspire him.

James T. Lane in Off-Broadway’s ‘Triple Threat.’ Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Triple Threat features characterizations of some of the most impactful people in my life, including my mother. The one moment I’ll never forget with my mom was when…



My mother had come from a long day of work, and she had heard that I was heading out after she left for the day and going to use. She came through the door and fell to her knees and begged me, “Why? Why are you doing this to yourself.?” It’s unforgettable. And it was still not enough to make me stop. The disease of addiction does not care about your loved ones. I am grateful to be on the other side of that beast and have repaired the relationships with family and friends.



My life has been filled with plenty of highs and lows. I had to hit rock bottom for things to change. Nothing worthwhile happened in my career as I drug along the bottom.

James T. Lane in Off-Broadway’s ‘Triple Threat.’ Photo by Jeremy Daniel

____________ gave me a chance.

Jay Binder of Binder Casting had hired me for The Lion King a few years prior. I got fired from that job.

Newly sober, I had gotten back into the audition room and in front of Jay for A Chorus Line. Jay called me at home and invited me back for the final callback for the Broadway revival. He asked me how I was doing. I told him I was a week shy of having a year clean. He told me that the theater community missed me and invited me to the final callback. I cried and cried. I will remember forever the love and care that man embodied.

I recently co-starred with Jinkx Monsoon in Chicago. The most unforgettable moment during that run was when…



Our air kiss hello’s as she walked down the steps to make their first entrance.

James T. Lane as Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago.’ Photo by Jeremy Daniel

I’ve been cast on Broadway six times. Of them all, ________ was the toughest track to perform eight times per week…



Being a Broadway dancer and performer is not easy! But the toughest may be the 11-minute “Too Darn Hot” number choreographed by Warren Carlyle for the 2019 revival of Kiss Me, Kate. Baby, I’m still tired! The beauty about doing that number for the Tony Awards was that everybody saw what I could do. I love to dance. It’s my first language. And I love teaching dance to singers and actors. I love the language of dance.

I can sing, I can dance, I can act. But don’t ask me to…



Choreograph your ballet. That will be the jazziest ballet the world has ever seen!

Revive ______ so I can star in it…



Pippin! Ben Vereen Is a major reason why and how I do what I do. I want to get a crack at that show. Also, more new works with an African American perspective need to be cultivated. That’s why Triple Threat exists.

James T. Lane in Off-Broadway’s ‘Triple Threat.’ Photo by Jeremy Daniel

The queer theatermaker everybody should be paying attention to right now is…

Colman Domingo. I think he’s brilliant. Stage, TV, and film. He’s a visionary. I remain a George C. Wolfe fan [stage and film director]. And James Ijames [Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Fat Ham] — Wow, wow, wow. Finger on the pulse.

The show that changed my life the most…

The film version of A Chorus Line. I watched that VHS tape until it turned to dust! Gregg Burge as Richie Walters is magic. It was my everything when I was a kid, and to do the role as a Broadway debut was a living dream.



The key to my sobriety is…

Consistency. Keep up all the things you did at the start. Don’t stop what works. And don’t get off the mountain. It’s hard to climb back on the mountain again and again. Just stay on and keep climbin’ step by step.