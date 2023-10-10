Trump didn’t qualify for the Forbes 400 list of billionaires & he’s blaming… Rosie O’Donnell? What???

Forbes announced last week that Donald Trump and his self-reported net worth of $2.6 billion is about $300 million shy of making the cut for its annual list of wealthiest Americans.

Whomp, whomp.

BREAKING: Donald has dropped off the Forbes 400 richest people.



This is what happens when most of your wealth is fictional. pic.twitter.com/cWEdJsZYJk — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 4, 2023

Who gives AF, right?

Well, one person does. And that’s Donald Trump. He’s pissed. And he’s blaming… Rosie O’Donnell? Sorta? Wait… What?!

OK, let’s back up for a sec…

The one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president saw his net worth plummet over $600 million since last year. This is due to a multitude of reasons, including the mountain of criminal lawsuits (and potential fines and prison time) he’s facing, plus that $250 million civil fraud lawsuit currently underway in New York that could result in him losing all of his properties and having to relocate or even shutter his entire business.

When Forbes released its 2023 Forbes 400 list last week, Trump’s name didn’t make the cut. And he just took to Truth Social to whine about it.

“China owned (China Investment Corp, the Country’s Sovereign wealth Fund!), and very badly failing, Forbes ‘Magazine,’ which lost most of its relevance long ago, and which knows less about me than Stormy Daniels (who doesn’t know me at all!) or Rosie O’Donnell, took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a ‘whisker,’ even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited ‘antique,'” he posted.

To be clear, neither Rosie O’Donnell nor Stormy Daniels have anything to do this. They’re just drinking their water and minding their business. It’s not like either replaced him on the coveted list of billionaires, which, BTW, once again includes gay entertainment mogul David Geffen. (Congrats, David!)

David Geffen getting a mani pedi in Los Angeles (Getty)

So, we’re not sure why Trump dragged the women into his little temper tantrum. Other than the fact that they’ve both been thorns in the ex-president’s side at some point. Evidently, he still holds a lot of resentment towards them.

Rather than obsessing over not qualifying for the 2023 Forbes 400, Trump’s time would probably be better spent focusing on his mounting legal troubles, which only seem to be getting worse by the day.

During the first week of his civil fraud trial in New York, the court heard devastating testimony from Trump’s ex-accountant Donald Bender and saw the ex-president gag-ordered by Justice Arthur Engoron for attacking a law clerk on social media.

As his trial enters its second week, the court will hear testimony from ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, which will no doubt be damaging.

Speaking of Cohen, he told Newsweek in response to Trump being snubbed by Forbes, “The Forbes 400 list represents much more to Donald than just his net worth. It represents his id, ego and super ego all rolled up into one very insecure man baby.”

And as for Rosie, as Trump is throwing proverbial ketchup over not making enough money to land a spot on a magazine’s list of richest Americans, she been happily shopping at Nordstroms and posting about it on TikTok…