Trump’s ex-lawyer is now soliciting prayers in legal defense fundraiser, believes Christ will save her from prison

Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis, who is one of the 19 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, has been sending a very clear message since being arrested last week: She doesn’t give AF m-er f-ers! …Now please send her your money to pay for her legal bills. God bless!

Since her arrest last week, Ellis, who first started working for Trump in 2019 as a senior legal adviser for his re-election campaign then stayed around to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 election results after he lost, has put on a defiant front, branding herself as hybrid between a teenage rebel, an American patriot, and a Christian martyr.

After being released from jail, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to share her smiling mugshot and to proudly declare herself a “political prisoner” fighting against “a weaponized government” on behalf of Christians across the nation and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

“Today I became a political prisoner. The leftist regime is trying to criminalize the practice of law,” she wrote. “I stand with all Christians, conservatives and other patriots who have been unjustly targeted by a weaponized government. I call on every American to pray for our Nation.”

She followed that up by making light of the situation by sharing a mugshot meme and another line about her deep Christian faith.

“This process is intended to demoralize and intimidate us. I refuse to let it,” she wrote. “I will have joy and peace in all circumstances because it is TRUE for the Christian that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Throughout all this, Ellis has been fundraising to cover her legal expenses through the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo. In addition to soliciting donations, she has also been accepting prayers through the giving platform.

So far, she’s raised almost $200,000 from roughly 2,600 donors and over 7,000 prayers, with the largest donation appearing to come from right-wing conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza and his wife, Debbie, who gave $10,000.

Ellis, who is currently out of jail after posting a $100,000 bail last week, is charged with two counts: one of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and the other of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. She has denied any wrongdoing. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

If you’re wondering why she’s not having her legal expenses covered by Trump, like so many other people ensnared in his numerous lawsuits, it’s because his Save America PAC is reportedly broke after burning through almost $150 million.

Per USA Today:

His key fund has spent nearly all of the more than $150 million it raised and is sitting on less than $4 million, according to the latest numbers available. He has already dug into his fund for 2024 ads and borrowed money to post bail in Georgia. And some of his allies are begging for donations, saying he won’t pony up. White collar criminal defense attorneys who spoke to USA TODAY estimated his legal bills will total millions, if not tens of millions, largely because he is a defendant in four criminal cases but also because of his notoriety.

Prior to being indicted last week, Ellis, who has called LGBTQ+ people (who she sometimes refers to as “LGBTQIAAblahblahblah”) “sinners”, “vile”, and “abominable”, was censured by legal officials in Colorado last March after she admitted to making 10 “misrepresentations” during Trump’s attempts to stay in power after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.