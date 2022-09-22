impractical magic

Trump’s latest defense is the joke that keeps on giving

Who knew all it took to declassify documents was the blink of an eye?!

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump workshopped his latest excuse for allegedly illegally moving all those top secret docs to Mar-a-Lago, and we’re going to call this one the Barbra Eden defense.

Fresh off his latest legal defeat — earlier in the day a three-judge panel ruled that the FBI may use the documents in its ongoing criminal investigation — Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that as president, he could declassify things just by “thinking about it.”

“You have said on Truth Social, a number of times, you did declassify,” Hannity said.

“I did declassify,” Trump responded.

“What was your process to declassify?” Hannity asked, to which Trump said, “There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it. You know, there’s different people, say different things.”

“If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘it’s declassified’ — even by thinking about it.”

It’s as simple as that!

Regardless, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the, “declassification argument is a red herring because declassifying an official document would not change its content or render it personal.”

Still, it’s made for some good responses:

Meanwhile, Trump is also defending himself against other allegations of fraud related to shady real estate dealings, and we’re guessing those can’t be wished away, either.