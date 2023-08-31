Ts Madison’s mishap with a douche kit is the absolute funniest thing you’ll see all day

Ts Madison (Photo: Instagram)

A video by Ts Madison is going viral online.

The trans YouTuber and podcaster is shown in her bathroom discussing douche bulbs and her plans to review them. She shows off a range of different colon cleansing kits, including a high-tech, automatic one. Fancy!

Unfortunately, it’s so high-tech that Madison can’t work out how to use it. Then she realizes she needs to press a separate remote controller, which prompts jets of water. Madison jumps and shrieks with shock.

Warning: You probably don’t want to play this at work. Madison curses quite a lot and the subject matter is, well, douching.

The specific portion of the video can be viewed below.

Derived from an Instagram Live, Madison posted a longer version to her own Instagram profile.

Madison grew up in Miami, Florida. She first came to public attention with a viral Vine clip in 2013. She’s since gone on to carve out success with her online talk shows, podcasts and music.

She has also appeared in movies such as Bros and Zola, and is a regular judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Last year, she was among the guest collaborators on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album. Her new show, Ts Madison Ate That, will premiere September 11th on WOW Presents Plus.