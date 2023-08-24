Tuc Watkins posts sassy, starry-eyed birthday message for partner Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins (Photo: Shutterstock)

Many happy returns to actor Andrew Rannells, who turned 44 yesterday. Among those to post birthday greetings was his partner, fellow actor Tuc Watkins.

Watkins, 56, posted a photo of Rannells to his Instagram with a message that is perhaps gently poking fun at a love of astrology.

On top of the photo was a quote, presumably from Rannells, saying, “I’m not a Leo. I’m a Virgo. Leo’s are dramatic.”

A second slide said those born on the cusp of the two signs are “wise, romantic” and “generous”.

Watkins’ comment said, “Today is @andrewrannells birthday. Do not taunt him. He straddles the Leo/Virgo cusp.”

For those not clued up on their star signs, Leos fall between July 23 and August 22. Virgo runs from August 23 to September 22.

Rannells was among those to comment on the post, saying simply, “Baby….❤️”

A fifth image showed Watkins with his arms wrapped around Rannells.

How they met

Rannells and Watkins have been in a relationship since 2019. They met a year before this when they played alongside each other in the Broadway production of The Boys In The Band. They reprised their roles in the Netflix movie adaptation.

In 2020, Rannells told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on her show, “It’s called a show-mance. It’s when you fall in love during a show. We met and I felt like such a lazy actor that I fell in love with my co-star. I was like this is so cliché.”

Rannells can next be seen on Broadway with Josh Gad in Gutenberg! The Musical. The two both last played alongside each other in Rannells’ breakout role in The Book of Mormon in 2011.

Watkins, who celebrates his own birthday on September 2, was recently seen on the Neil Patrick Harris comedy-drama, Uncoupled. Although dropped by Netflix, the show has been picked up by Showtime for a second season.