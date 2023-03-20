Zaddy Tuc Watkins shares before and after photos from his four year sobriety journey

Tuc Watkins (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actor Tuc Watkins has a message for anyone struggling to control their alcohol intake. The actor, 56, quit drinking four and a half years ago.

In an Instagram posting, he shared a photo of himself four years before quitting, and four years after. Despite the eight-year age difference, most would agree he looks better in the more recent shot.

In the accompanying caption, he shared a message of hope for anyone worried about their alcohol use.

“If your drinking is making you uncomfortable, tell a sober person. Any sober person. That’s what I did. I don’t remember what I said to him that day. And I don’t remember what he said to me. But I remember the way he made me feel. He made me feel like I was going to be okay. It was the last day I drank. October 28, 2018. I got sober because alcohol was ruining my life. I stay sober because my life got better. #sobriety #recovery”

Career and partner

Watkins was born in Kansas City and attended the University of Indiana before pursuing his career as an actor. He has appeared in Uncoupled, Desperate Housewives, Beggars & Choosers,The Other Two and One Life to Live, among many others roles.

Watkins came out as gay in an interview in 2013 with Marie Osmond. He has been a father since welcoming twins via a surrogate in 2012. Since 2018, he has been in a relationship with fellow actor Andrew Rannells. They played opposite each other in the Broadway revival of The Boys In The Band and reprised their roles in the Netflix movie version.

Rannels was among those to comment on Watkin’s photos, posting a simple loveheart as a response.

Others thanked Watkins for offering them some hope.

“Thank you for this! I struggle with alcoholism as well and I’m only 26,” said one commentator. “I don’t remember much of the past five years because of the blackouts. Sometimes I feel so hopeless, but I keep trying everyday. This motivates me to keep fighting. ❤️”

