butt of the joke

Twitter is absolutely losing it over Lindsey Graham’s viral “Plug that hole!” moment

By

Lindsey Graham is currently the butt of a joke on Twitter.

Yesterday, Queerty reported that the antigay senator from South Carolina cruised down to Arizona over the weekend to monitor construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and he was absolutely aghast at what he saw.

In a series of dramatic tweets, Graham criticized the Biden administration for stopping construction on the wall. Then he shared several pics and videos of the gaping space and demanded it be taken care of immediately.

“Nothing around here makes any sense unless you plug this hole!” he declared.

The video quickly went viral, racking up almost 1 million views in 24 hours.

Now, people can’t stop talking about Lindsey Graham plugging holes…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.