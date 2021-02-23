Twitter is absolutely losing it over Lindsey Graham’s viral “Plug that hole!” moment

Lindsey Graham is currently the butt of a joke on Twitter.

Yesterday, Queerty reported that the antigay senator from South Carolina cruised down to Arizona over the weekend to monitor construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and he was absolutely aghast at what he saw.

In a series of dramatic tweets, Graham criticized the Biden administration for stopping construction on the wall. Then he shared several pics and videos of the gaping space and demanded it be taken care of immediately.

“Nothing around here makes any sense unless you plug this hole!” he declared.

The Biden Administration has apparently decided to stop construction and plugging this hole in the wall. I'm going to make sure the Department of Homeland Security tells us why. pic.twitter.com/umNlhWuEjm — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 20, 2021

The video quickly went viral, racking up almost 1 million views in 24 hours.

Now, people can’t stop talking about Lindsey Graham plugging holes…

Lindsey Graham, while visiting an uncompleted Wall, said “Nothing around here makes any sense until you plug this hole.” To which the entire world replied “Too easy” pic.twitter.com/qCL3ynPr2K — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 23, 2021

“Make sure you plug this hole!”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lisa (@Lisa_Marie2020) February 20, 2021

Hearing “plug this hole” said repeatedly with @LindseyGrahamSC on screen was not what I had hoped for today before lunch. The fact that it was him saying it, well was surprisingly unsurprising. — ed green 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@edgreen69) February 20, 2021

Blah blah blah… makes no sense…blah blah plug this hole. Lady G doing lady G things. — Mr. Corona (beer) (@MrCorona5) February 21, 2021

Anything to talk about plugging a hole. — Maureen🆘️ (@Trumpgot2go) February 23, 2021

Worry about YOUR OWN HOLE GETTING FILLED, LADY G! 🙄 — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) February 20, 2021

Lindsey Graham: expert at plugging holes — this guy fawkes (@tar_xvzf) February 20, 2021

He sure seems to like the phrase… “plug this hole … he uses it a lot — Garth Kroitzsch (@Singinman1) February 20, 2021

Yes, “Plug this hole” “None of this makes any sense.” So many possibilities to riff on this…but let’s settle for plugging the hole in @LindseyGrahamSC‘s head, I mean, logic. — Valerie Balester (she/her) (@vbalester) February 21, 2021 href=”https://twitter.com/snopes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@snopes there is a real video surfaced of Lindsey Graham asking, pleading, really, to “plug this hole” oh and shows gape too — ed green 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@edgreen69) February 20, 2021

Plug your own hole. That’s what needs plugged — Sambo (@Sambododgefan75) February 22, 2021

Oh look, Lindsey found a hole to champion. Again. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 20, 2021

The crowd erupted, “PLUG THAT HOLE! PLUG THAT HOLE! PLUG THAT HOLE!” — John Ellis (@jonthes) February 23, 2021

Look at this fucking drama queen. https://t.co/80FM1njqi2 — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) February 20, 2021

Give him a pacifier to plug his hole. — Michelle McKinley (@tmishmck) February 21, 2021

please stop saying “plug this hole”, Lindsey. — Tony DN (@OuchMyNardz) February 21, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.