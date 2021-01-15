Twitter rejoices over photos of moving boxes outside the White House

Photographs of pallets of empty cardboard boxes being unloaded from a moving truck outside the White House blew up on social media this week.

The boxes were delivered to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as Trump prepares his exit and Biden prepares to take over next Wednesday.

The Biden administration already announced plans to do a deep cleaning of the entire executive mansion before he moves in. The top-to-bottom cleaning is expected to cost around $500,000.

A deep cleaning is not common during the residence changeover, but given the multiple coronavirus outbreaks on White House grounds over the past few months, it has become a necessary precaution.

In the meantime, Biden will stay at Blair House, also known as the President’s Guest House, until the executive mansion is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

As for Trump, he’s skipping Biden’s swearing in and heading straight to Mar-a-Lago on Inauguration Day.

Here’s how Twitter’s been responding to the whole thing…

A beautiful sight: moving boxes arrive at the White House. (Via @erinscottphoto) pic.twitter.com/DkpmSt2zvC — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 14, 2021

Close up of some of the boxes pic.twitter.com/U7ZoBcicPT — The Mummy (@boris3324) January 14, 2021

Moving boxes never looked so good 😉 Ushers: be sure to inventory everything of value. Trumps are not above the five finger discount. pic.twitter.com/JssHR2c8lS — American Resistance (@TheAmerican22) January 14, 2021

That’s a lot of boxes for all those Emmys and Nobel prizes they won’t be packing. — George Corsaut (@hardetwork) January 14, 2021

I didn’t realize how cathartic seeing moving boxes with Trump’s sh*t leaving the White House would be 😁😁😁😁😁 — 🇺🇸viti🇺🇸 (@kenvitiello) January 15, 2021

Moving boxes at the White House. The one marked “FRAGILE” is for his ego. pic.twitter.com/eIRJEYh4yF — Eric Pfeffinger (@epfeffin) January 15, 2021

Please tell me that someone has taken inventory of every painting, chair, light fixture, appliance, light bulb, and inch of copper wiring. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 14, 2021

Should be interesting checking EBay in another week or so… “For Sale: A desk so Resolute you’ll feel like a President in your own office. $50,000,000” — WolfNW (@WolfNW) January 14, 2021

Happy LAST THURSDAY of Donald Trump’s Presidency! Look at these moving boxes arriving at the White House! pic.twitter.com/miVbj6OyE6 — Dan Kahn (@dannykahn4) January 15, 2021

Today on tv I watched the movers carry boxes from the white house to the moving van. I got this warm fuzzy feeling…. — Horace Whiffletree =^..^= of SillieVille (@montezooma1) January 14, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.