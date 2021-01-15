moving out

Twitter rejoices over photos of moving boxes outside the White House

Photographs of pallets of empty cardboard boxes being unloaded from a moving truck outside the White House blew up on social media this week.

The boxes were delivered to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as Trump prepares his exit and Biden prepares to take over next Wednesday.

The Biden administration already announced plans to do a deep cleaning of the entire executive mansion before he moves in. The top-to-bottom cleaning is expected to cost around $500,000.

A deep cleaning is not common during the residence changeover, but given the multiple coronavirus outbreaks on White House grounds over the past few months, it has become a necessary precaution.

In the meantime, Biden will stay at Blair House, also known as the President’s Guest House, until the executive mansion is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

As for Trump, he’s skipping Biden’s swearing in and heading straight to Mar-a-Lago on Inauguration Day.

