Video of pro footballer grabbing opponent’s crotch twice goes viral

A professional soccer player could be looking at league discipline after he blatantly grabbed his opponent’s crotch twice in the middle of a game.

On Saturday night in England, Preston North End FC player Darnell Fisher was attempting to block Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Peterson from a corner kick.

Fisher employed some less-than-legal tactics, grabbing Peterson’s crotch.

The whole thing was caught on video:

This is Darnell Fisher of Preston North End. On Saturday, he was captured twice grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals in their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. The English FA is currently investigating the incident for a possible sanction #Ysports pic.twitter.com/H4EyVxwPVz — YFM KUMASI ?? (@y1025fm) November 23, 2020

Paterson was visibly shaken by the first grab, immediately checking to see if the ref was aware of what had just happened. Then Fisher went in for another grab.

Sky Sports reports that the FA will now investigate whether to punish Fisher.

Another crotch-grabbing incident happened during a March 2020 Six Nations match between England and Wales and resulted in 10-week suspension for English rugby star Joe Marler.

Marler was caught on camera grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones’ crotch during a heated moment on the field.

The exchange was widely shared on social media: