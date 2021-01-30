‘The Walking Dead’ defends gay storyline; epically shuts down haters

The people behind the new Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond have issued an epic clap back at viewers who have criticized the show for the inclusion of a queer couple.
In the series, security guard Felix Carlucci (Nico Tortorella) and his boyfriend Will Campbell (Jelani Alladin) have their love tested–not to mention their lives–as they try to survive a zombie apocalypse. Predictably, homophobes have taken to social media to blast the show over pushing a queer “agenda.” The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account issued a sharp rebuke to the haters on January 25.
Related: Walking Dead’s Nico Tortorella: “There’s nothing more masculine than bottoming”
“Hi, hello. If LGBTQ+ characters on television (or anywhere) make you uncomfortable or angry, please unfollow us,” the account wrote. “While we also encourage you to look within and be more accepting, know that there is no place in our fandom for hateful discrimination or willful ignorance. Thank you.”
Hi, hello. If LGBTQ+ characters on television (or anywhere) make you uncomfortable or angry, please unfollow us. While we also encourage you to look within and be more accepting, know that there is no place in our fandom for hateful discrimination or willful ignorance. Thank you.
— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 26, 2021
Predictably, homophobes continued to troll The Walking Dead Twitter account following the tweet.
“Being uncomfortable with something a person does doesn’t make you a hateful person,” wrote user @CoreyHobbsEcho.
Being uncomfortable with something a person does doesn't make you a hateful person.
— Corey Hobbs (@CoreyHobbsEcho) January 26, 2021
“Series was worth watching while the story was the most important aspect of it… now is identity politics and belittling fans,” tweeted user @frankrafael1. “No wonder viewership [sic] is low, keep using the same formula and go broke.”
Series was worth watching while the story was the most important aspect of it… now is identity politics and belittling fans
No wonder viwership is low, keep using the same formula and go broke
— FrankRafael ???? (@frankrafael1) January 27, 2021
The Walking Dead: World Beyond debuted in October 2020 to mixed reviews. Despite network AMC marketing the show as a limited series, the network has announced a second season set to debut sometime this year.
One Comment
Donston
I haven’t watched the series. And there doesn’t seem to be much buzz around it. I mean, it is the third spin-off of an already worn-out franchise. You can only do so much with zombie apocalypse scenarios. So, why watch? I also have some issue supporting anything Nico Tortorella is in.
Nico was definitely problematic when they first “came out”. They said a lot of dumb and insecure and indirectly hateful things (which the media has conviently overlooked). You can’t constantly use your “queerdom” as a marketing device and a way to get attention but still come off incredibly ignorant and problematic. There wasn’t much focus on educating and understanding but a lot of focus on distancing from “gay” and being only critical of “gays”. It seemed as if Nico got caught up in trying to construct a persona, build up their ego, and was dealing with some addiction issues, mental health issues, gender/sexual fluidity issues and contractions as far as the romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. And didn’t know how to express any of that publicly. I’m willing to let the past be the past, but because Nico still hasn’t confronted all that problematic shit it’s hard to see them as reasonable “representation” or as someone I’d support. Even in a recent interview, Nico indulged some toxic masculinity while discussing topping and bottoming. This is from someone who refers to themselves as “non-binary”. There’s still clearly a lot of issues there and a lot Nico still doesn’t “get” as far as what to say and how things are perceived.
As far as the homophobia, because a lot of its demo appeal is towards basic teenage boys looking for violent zombies, the homophobia isn’t all that surprising. It’s still unfortunate though.