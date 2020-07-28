Nico Tortorella has something to show you

If it’s feeling a bit post-apocalyptic lately, here’s something that’ll at least make you grateful that the streets aren’t crawling with the actual undead: A new Walking Dead spinoff called World Beyond is coming soon to a TV screen near you.

The show stars Nico Tortorella (Younger), who posted his excitement to Twitter along with the recently released trailer:

join us on an epic journey. this week last year i landed in richmond virginia to begin this revolutionary chapter and introduction to the walking dead universe. the next week, july 30th, was my first day filming. it was also my birthday. andddd it was also my character felix’s birthday scene. woah. i love this life. no matter what. @twdworldbeyond premieres october 4th. like for real this time. @amc_tv

Tortorella posted a more succinct update to Twitter:

the walking dead world beyond. pic.twitter.com/5rQZpADBjG — Nico Tortorella (@NicoTortorella) July 24, 2020

Per AMC’s description, Walking Dead fan’s can expect to dive into “the new mythology and the first generation raised in the apocalypse.”

