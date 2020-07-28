Nico Tortorella has something to show you

If it’s feeling a bit post-apocalyptic lately, here’s something that’ll at least make you grateful that the streets aren’t crawling with the actual undead: A new Walking Dead spinoff called World Beyond is coming soon to a TV screen near you.
The show stars Nico Tortorella (Younger), who posted his excitement to Twitter along with the recently released trailer:
join us on an epic journey.
this week last year i landed in richmond virginia to begin this revolutionary chapter and introduction to the walking dead universe. the next week, july 30th, was my first day filming. it was also my birthday. andddd it was also my character felix’s birthday scene. woah. i love this life. no matter what. @twdworldbeyond premieres october 4th. like for real this time. @amc_tv
Tortorella posted a more succinct update to Twitter:
the walking dead world beyond. pic.twitter.com/5rQZpADBjG
— Nico Tortorella (@NicoTortorella) July 24, 2020
Per AMC’s description, Walking Dead fan’s can expect to dive into “the new mythology and the first generation raised in the apocalypse.”
We all need a good pick-me-up.
Watch:
One Comment
Donston
Nico’s year-long coming out parade was just too messy and irrevocably tarnished his image. He/they/them pimped out a same-sex relationship that lasted only a few months all on social media and to the press pretty much to get attention, interviews and “queer clout”. While he also just said a lot of dumb shit along the way: “I can’t be ‘gay’ because most of my friends are female” (a completely idiotic perspective that has nothing to do with sense of self, sexuality or the romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, relationship contentment spectrum). “Black and Latino guys can only really be ‘straight’ or ‘gay” (huh?). “I don’t believe anyone should identify as ‘gay’ (but it’s perfectly fine to embrace all these other identities, including “straight”).
He came off messy, ignorant, manipulative and narcissistic as hell. Too much of what he said had layers of homo inferiority and gay shaming. He was obsessed with talking how his orientation and sense of gender but seemed to lack any real tact and self-comfort and lack a real understanding of himself and other people. It just came off like he was constantly seeking attention and validation and looking to desperately fit into whatever sociopolitical sphere. I understand being a public figure and contending with different forms of fluidity and contractions and mental health struggles and not really knowing how it be “out” or what identities to embrace. But too much messy shit ended piled up. And he/they/them never really went back and fleshed out those old perspective. Yet, the press mostly glosses over it. So, until Nico confronts that problematic, messy stuff I don’t think I could watch anything with Nico in it. Not that we need another version of Walking Dead anyways.