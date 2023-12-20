WATCH: A happy couple experiments with opening up their relationship in this sexy comedy

Image Credit: ‘Open To It,’ OUTtv

Who’s open to a little fun in 2024, eh?

LGBTQ+ television channel OUTtv announced today that it will kick off the new year as the official home of the indie queer comedy Open To It, a hilarious look at one happy gay couple’s attempts to open up their relationship to a third—or more.

You might remember, it was over a year ago that we shared a peek at the first few episodes of Open To It when it was an independent webseries, so we’re thrilled to hear about this big win for queer content and eager to see how the rest of the season unfolds.

The series stars writer-creator Frank Arthur Smith as Greg and Tim Wardell as Cam, his loving partner of three years. Whereas so much of media would paint Greg and Cam’s “cozy coupledom” as their happy ending, Open To It knows this as only the beginning, and the pilot begins with the pair negotiating the terms of their openness as they prepare to have a hot young thing named Princeton (Boy Culture: Generation X‘s Jason Caceres) over for a little fun.

“Polyamory and openness are often portrayed as this heavy, apocalyptic antithesis to healthy romantic relationships,” Smith shared with Queerty last year. “I wanted to expose (teehee) the sexiness and silliness behind ethical non-monogamy.”

And so begins a comedic—and sexual—adventure that will play out over the course of the season as Greg and Cam experiment with what works best for them, together and apart.

Along the way, the cheery and curious queer couple next door—played by Elizabeth Boone and Kimberly Nieva—finds their way into the mix, getting inspired to explore some boundaries of their own.

Open To It also opens its doors to a whole host of gag-worthy cameos from drag royalty, each with a character name more hilarious than the last. Keep an eye out for Manila Luzon as Rita Manuel, Honey Davenport as Wigonometry, Pandora Boxx as Lois Of The Low, and, in a special featured role, Laganja Estranja as Lois Carmen Denominator. In other words, things are going to get sickening.

Image Credit: ‘Open To It,’ OUTtv

Since we first reported on the series, it’s had an incredible festival run, winning the audience award for Best Comedy Short at Boston’s Wicked Queer Fest, the festival favorite award at Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Festival, an opening night showcase at Rio’s LGBTQIA+ Festival, and special encore screenings at LA’s Outfest.

In the meantime, Frank Arthur Smith and his majority queer cast and crew have been hard at work independently producing six more episodes—including a very special episode dedicated to Drag Queen Story Hour—so let’s hope we’ll get to see season two before long, too!

But first, Open To It is ready to make a splash on OUTtv, dropping two new episodes a week beginning January 2. You can watch a brand-new trailer below: