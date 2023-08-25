Nice Italian guys, fake boyfriends, queer experimentation & more gay rom-coms to stream this weekend

Image Credit: ‘The Thing About Harry,’ Freeform

You got a little cream on your face.

Sorry, we were talking to Henry and Alex, who just knocked over a cake in Red White And Royal Blue, the hit gay rom-com that recently climbed the streaming charts and was crowned the #1 movie on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

If you’re like us and can’t get enough romance in your life, try these adorable, sassy and frequently poignant queer romantic comedies next.

My Fake Boyfriend

This 2022 film by Rose Troche follows Andrew (Keiynan Lonsdale), who struggles to stay away from toxic ex-boyfriend Nico (Marcus Rosner). Desperate for Andrew to ditch his loser ex, his two best friends (Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland) create a fake online boyfriend for him to make Nico go away. But Andrew’s fake “boyfriend” soon goes viral, just as he meets an actual nice guy, Rafi (Samer Salem). As lies and schemes get more out of hand and convoluted, will Andrew and Rafi be doomed before they even begin?

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Thing About Harry

Peter Paige’s 2020 TV movie is about two polar opposites who just might attract—if they could just get out of their own way. Sam (out actor Jake Borelli) initially despises former high school nemesis Harry (Niko Terho), who has grown up to be an enlightened, openly pansexual man. Sam and Harry bond during a road trip home from college, but always find each other just out of sync when it comes to starting a romance. The Thing About Harry is a sweet, earnest film about finding love and making it work, with a lovely Hollywood-style ending.

Now streaming on Fubo, DirecTV and Freeform.

Kissing Jessica Stein

In Charles Herman-Wurmfeld’s 2001 flick, neurotic but nice Jewish girl Jessica (Jennifer Westfeldt), decides to try dating a woman after one too many bad relationships with men. When she meets Helen (Heather Juergensen), her life is turned upside down. For an ’01 film, Kissing Jessica Stein is a surprisingly nuanced story about bisexuality and sexual fluidity, and a very funny film at that. It also features great performances by NY theater stalwarts like Tovah Feldshuh and Jackie Hoffman, as well as a small cameo by a pre-Mad Men (and forever hunky) Jon Hamm!

Available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store and DirecTV.

Mambo Italiano

This 2003 Canadian film, directed by Émile Gaudreault and based on the Steve Galluccio play of the same name, tells the story of Angelo Barberini (Luke Kirby, of Mrs. Maisel fame!), a nice—if a bit touched—Italian boy who happens to be in love with another nice Italian boy, Nino Paventi (Peter Miller). Angelo wants to be out and proud, but Nino is deeply closeted. Hijinks ensue! This movie is as sweet as your nana’s cannoli cake and a little simple, but who said sugary confections were bad?

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Roku, Pluto TV, revre and Amazon Freevee.

The Kicker…

Who doesn’t love a Hollywood ending? This week’s queer romantic comedies all have their own version of a happy (or bittersweet) ending, but none hold a candle to the epic gesture Seth Meyers makes when he realizes how he truly feels about Stefon (Bill Hader) on Saturday Night Live.