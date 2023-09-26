WATCH: A happy ending is just the beginning in Lukas Gage & Zachary Quinto’s raunchy comedy

Image Credit: ‘Down Low,’ Sony Pictures Entertainment

Is anyone having a better year than Lukas Gage?

Back in February, the actor came out as queer with a boyfriend reveal—hunky hairstylist Chris Appleton—and, just a few months and one trip to Vegas with Kim Kardashian later, the couple was married.

On top of that, Gage has had roles in everything from You to Gossip Girl to The Other Two to the excellent eco-thriller How To Blow Up A Pipeline, and now he’s finally unveiling his screenwriting debut, the raunchy dark comedy Down Low.

In it, Gage plays Cameron, a young, down-for-anything masseuse who gets hired to work out some kinks for the wealthy, newly single Gary—played by the one and only Zachary Quinto.

Mid-massage, Cameron senses Gary might be on board for some… special treatment, but it’s only after the fact he realizes his high-powered client’s been living a life in the closet. Determined to keep the good vibes going, he sets Gary up on the hookup apps and… let’s just say, an alternate title for this movie could be A Series Of Unfortunate Events.

Image Credit: ‘Down Low,’ Sony Pictures Entertainment

Look, it’s right there in the trailer, so we’re not exactly spoiling things, but an incident leaves Gary’s d*ck appointment a bloody mess on the ground, and now the odd couple has to figure out how to dispose of the body themselves.

But it’s never that easy, is it? Problems—and the body count—continue to grow as a small cast of wacky characters get sucked into Cameron and Gary’s orbit.

There’s former adult film star-turned-Indie Spirit Award winning actor Simon Rex (Red Rocket, Scary Movie 3 – 5) as the shady Buck, screen icon and ally Judith Light (Transparent, Ugly Betty) as horny older neighbor Sandy, and Tony-winning Broadway legend Audra McDonald as Gary’s ex, Patty.

Down Low was the talk of SXSW when it premiere at the festival this past spring, with critics praising the inappropriate and unapologetic script—co-written by Gage and his pal Phoebe Fisher—and the direction from Rightor Doyle, best known as the creator of Netflix‘s underrated BDSM comedy Bonding.

And though it’d been a minute since we’d heard updates (we assume Gage has been busy with newlywed things!) we’ve finally got word that it’ll be available even sooner than we imagined!

Down Low will be available to rent or own via all major digital platforms on October 10! And you can watch tis brand new Red Band trailer below: