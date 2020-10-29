What to Watch: Anne Hathaway bewitches, Lori Lightfood leads, and a naked man in a hot tub

Whatever your entertainment needs, we got your back (and hopefully your mind) with Queerty’s weekly “Culture Club” column with some of the highlights of new releases, streaming shows, classics worth revisiting, and what to drink while you watch.

The Timely: The Witches

Oscar-winner Robert Zemeckis helms this reimagining of the Roald Dhal cult story. Fans of the 1990 original starring Anjelica Huston will know the plot already: a group of demonic witches plot to kill the children of the world by turning them into mice. This new version, while not as scary or racy as the original, finds its footing thanks to appealing performances by Octavia Spencer and, in particular, Anne Hathaway, who plays her role to the rafters in full-on camp mode (we still think she’s parodying Melania Trump; the actress gave us an ambiguous answer in our interview). In short, it’s a very entertaining way to celebrate Halloween this weekend, and to relish fine work by two of our favorite performers.

In theatres & streaming on HBO Max October 28.

The Motivating: City So Real

The five-part National Geographic documentary series chronicling Lori Lightfoot’s race to the Chicago Mayoral Office concludes this week, and it goes out with one hell of a bang. The final entry covers the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, a summer of #BlackLivesMatter protests, and Lightfoot’s fight to protect her city. Calling it harrowing understates the stakes for the freshman mayor: Lightfoot has more than just her career on the line. Thankfully, she meets the situation with decisive command and grace, proving herself just the kind of leader the world needs right now. That she’s also a queer, black woman is just an added bonus; we’re happy she’s on our team.

Streams October 28 on National Geographic. Available October 30 on Hulu.

The Exclusive: Tafari Anthony’s “No Good”

We scored the exclusive debut of queer crooner Tafari Anthony’s new video, a sensual exploration of love lost. As Anthony belts out his strains of pain, the video follows the dysfunctional relationship of a gay male couple. No doubt many a reader her will recognize an image or two from his own love life. For that reason we found the track—which explicitly deals with loving someone, but knowing it can’t work—especially moving. Give it a listen, and take a moment to reflect on what hurts more than the one that got away: the one you had to let go.

Streams on YouTube.

The Spin: Icona Pop x Sofi Tucker “Spa”

On a more upbeat note (again, pardon the expression), electronica sirens Icona Pop and Sofi Tucker dropped their latest collaboration this week, a sexy single dedicated to after-hours in the bathhouse. The video for “Spa” also features the “assets” of Jordan Firstman, who spends most of the video naked in a bathtub and gyrating to the music. For anyone needing a bit of a charge this Halloween, look no further.

Streams on YouTube.

The Legit: The Brett Loudermilk Halloween Special

Speaking of Halloween, comic/sword swallower Brett Loudermilk (best known for freaking out Sophia Vergara with his abilities on America’s Got Talent) puts together his own holiday special this weekend, live streaming since he can’t have a live audience. Other than Loudermilk’s charm and lack of a gag reflex, we have another good reason to recommend the show: his co-host for the event is none other than Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Comedian Gilbert Godfried is also on hand to play Dracula, as is Puddles Pity Party, the sad, singing clown. Since this year already has us wallowing in a pity party of our own, we figure a little levity is more than called for.

Streaming Thursday, October 29 at 5pPDT/8pEST and Friday, October 30 at 7pPDT/10pEST via Zoom. Tickets available from Stellar.

The Sip: The Mistress of the Darkness

In honor of Halloween, and of our beloved Elvria, we offer up this smoking poison of vodka and tequila. Strong and fruity, it might just kill you. In a good way.

1 ½ oz. vanilla vodka

1 ½ oz. Patron XO

Maraschino cherry

Dry ice

Mix vodka & tequila over ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well. Strain into a martini glass. Add cherry and a dash of dry ice for effect.