WATCH: Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway reads Queerty. We’re just sayin’.

Classy actress Anne Hathaway knows no bounds when it comes to a performance.

The star of such films as Brokeback Mountain, The Princess Diaries and Interstellar loves showing off her range, be it comedy in Oceans 8, action in The Dark Knight Rises or even in a musical with Les Miserables. The latter also netted her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Related: VIDEO: Anne Hathaway can’t hold back tears during surprise visit from RuPaul

Now Hathaway steps into the iconic role of The Grand High Witch in the new version of Roald Dhal’s The Witches, from director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Death Becomes Her). The part sees Hathaway embody a demonic sorceress, and walk the razor’s edge between camp and outright terror.

We snagged some time to chat with Hathaway about the film, her career, and her enduring love of the queer community.

Video Editor: David Beerman