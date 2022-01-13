WATCH: BBC received 179 complaints this Olly Alexander performance was “too sexy”

Olly Alexander rang in the new year with a BBC special featuring Kylie Minogue and The Pet Shop Boys, and apparently the festive spectacle (festacle?) was “too sexy” for some viewers. 179, to be exact.
Alexander, 31, took to social media to share his reaction to the complaints, as well as a solid New Year’s resolution — next time he’ll shoot for 200.
“179 people complained i was too sexy !!! gonna aim for 200 next time,” the Years and Years singer and It’s a Sin star tweeted:
179 people complained i was too sexy !!! gonna aim for 200 next time ? https://t.co/0wzUL9gu5I via @MetroUK
— olly alexander (@alexander_olly) January 12, 2022
The BBC also issued a response, though the tone is objectively less fun than Alexander’s.
“The event and the staging of this late night show is intended to be a celebration for all and we hope that for the majority of viewers watching, the tone of the overall concert remained within general audience expectations,” the network said.
You can catch the full concert below and judge just how sexy it was:
Alexander’s first solo album, Night Call, will be released on January 21. He shared his excitement about the project, as well as escaping Covid isolation, on Instagram:
“I’m covid free! Yayyyyy! I got out of isolation and it felt good. This is actually a selfie from my room but oh well. My album Night Call comes out next Friday! It’s the third album from Years & Years but the first as my solo project, it’s literally taken years but it’s finally coming out!”
View this post on Instagram
6 Comments
Walker
I dunno. Personally, I don’t find him sexy, and frankly, I think he was the worst thing about “It’s a Sin.” But the people who complained are obviously homophobic pearl-clutchers, so f— ’em.
stub27
Please as a Brit 179 complaints to the BBC is not that many, please stop blowing it out of proportion!!
hansniemeijer
179 complaints. millions of happy viewers. and some parts were a bit “saucy” which is allowed after the “watershed” (21 hrs)
tjack47
I admit I skipped ahead a great deal, but what was too sexy about that? I enjoyed him in It’s a Sin(and a crime, which was absurd here in the states). I’m going to say that I’m not so impressed with his singing. Simply personal preference. He’s a good performer though. I think back to Janet Jackson’s Superbowl Tiddygate. I felt it was staged, but only because Michael’s trial was underway. It ate up so much airtime. After the nipple shield incident, he vanished from tv shows, news and newspapers. Besides, all those old dinosaur white men Congressman used to masturbate to tribal women in the National Geographic. Their hypocrisy about a black woman’s tit being the most shocking event sickened me.
Jaquelope
Does anyone really know for sure why showing a female nipple/breast is so offensive, yet a male nipple/chest isn’t? Every human has them, and we need to get over this double standard that one can be displayed with impunity, but the other can’t. The whole issue just shows that people are just about the most stupid creature on this planet.
Bob
And people wonder why aliens haven’t made contact yet? Maybe because we’re so primitive!!