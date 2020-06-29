WATCH: The most epic public mask meltdowns caught on tape (so far)

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend people wear cloth face masks when out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yet, for whatever reason, there are still those who refuse to comply with simple guidelines put forth by the world’s leading public health officials. Some have resorted to throwing temper tantrums in public, giving rise to the latest viral video trend: mask meltdowns.

Like this Karen in a bedazzled Bebe t-shirt and white tennis shoes who freaked out at a Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, California when she was told she needed to wear a mask inside the store as mandated by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti….

Karen has meltdown in Trader Joe’s after being asked to wear a mask ? #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nDGGKfRVzW — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 27, 2020

Or this brutish Chad from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania who called a grocery store employee a “f*cking terrorist” then spat on another man when he was asked to wear a face covering while shopping per the store’s policy…

posting on behalf of a friend who sent me this video from Wegmans in Bethlehem, PA. The taller man in a dark shirt was not wearing a mask when it’s store policy, called a POC staff member “a terrorist,” and spat on a man trying to intervene. #racist #YouAboutToLoseYoJob pic.twitter.com/5vQU7jVQe6 — dove (they/them)? (@__fallrisk) June 28, 2020

Or this delightful young Karen who violently hurled packages of frozen meat from her cart while shouting obscenities after she spent over an hour breathing all over a Fiesta grocery store in Dallas, Texas…

Dallas, Texas: Lovely young Karen throwing a fit over being asked to wear a mask… pic.twitter.com/CnxRFMvMqf — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) June 28, 2020

Or this elderly Chad from Florida, where coronavirus cases have increased fivefold in two weeks, who lost his balance and face planted on the floor after assaulting a Walmart employee who told him he couldn’t enter without a mask…

Darren storms the supermarket!! He rages! This dude was not happy he was told to wear a mask at the grocery store. Of course this was in Florida! pic.twitter.com/ZnyVxGMs2T — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 22, 2020

Or this Karen who was driven out of a Target store in Staten Island, New York by an angry mob while browsing the frozen food aisle without a face covering…

Turns out the best remedy for mask shaming is non-mask shaming. I love how the mask wearing shoppers at this Staten Island grocery store shame the lady without a mask out of the store.#MemorialDay2020 #coronavirus #COVIDIOT Via @McauleyHolmes pic.twitter.com/S0OvmPDvn4 — d?xx?d ?u? ??? ?u? ?? (@twmentality1) May 25, 2020

Or this gay Trump supporting Chad who recorded himself having a breakdown after he was kicked off an American Airlines flight in Dallas, Texas for refusing to wear a mask en route to Trump’s white supremacy rally in Tulsa…

Seriously, folks, just wear the damn mask.

