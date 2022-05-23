Watch the exact moment Madonna finds out she’s been banned from Instagram Live

Madonna isn’t often tongue-tied, but queen of pop said she was “speechless” upon discovering she’d been banned from posting to Instagram Live.

The singer posted a video of herself trying to go live, only to receive an error message saying she’d been “blocked from sharing live videos” on the app.

Whether the video shows Madonna’s authentic reaction to learning the news, or if it was staged, we’ll leave up to your analysis of her response.

“What the f**k?” she said after reading a message that said “posts from your account have recently been removed for going against our Community Guidelines, so live video sharing has been temporarily blocked.”

“What’s happening?” Madonna asked, joking that she’s “never worn so many clothes in my life!”

Clicking on the “help center” tab, someone on her team read this message from Instagram’s terms of service: “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity.”

“I’m speechless,” Madonna said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

This isn’t the first time Madonna has clashed with Instagram censors. She made headlines last November when she posted a batch of sexy photos to her feed. Posing in bed in a pair of fishnet stockings, in some of the photos, her breasts and a nipple were visible.

The social media platform removed the posting, pointing to the explicitness of some of the imagery as its reason.

Madonna was furious. She reposted the images, with her nipples covered.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” she said.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!!”