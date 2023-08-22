WATCH: Gael García Bernal takes a bath and kisses Bad Bunny in first look at gay wrestler biopic

Image Credit: ‘Cassandro,’ Prime Video

Between the big personalities, the flamboyant outfits, and the core belief that nothing‘s more thrilling than a well-placed SHABLAM, drag and wrestling are basically two sides of the same coin.

Balancing on the thin edge between those two disciplines is the exótico, the colorful and campy lucha libre fighters who bring a touch of the feminine to the hyper-masculine sport.

One of the most famous exóticos to ever grace the ring is Saúl Armendáriz, perhaps better known as Cassandro, dubbed the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” Defying the odds as an openly gay wrestler who refused to be anyone’s heel, Cassandro shot to stardom and helped queer the macho world of wrestling in the process.

Now, Cassandro’s story comes to the big-screen in a star-studded biopic from Oscar-winning gay filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, making his narrative directorial debut.

The great Gael García Bernal (who we’ll always have a crush on thanks to Y Tu Mamá También) stars in Cassandro as the eponymous luchador, donning slim singlets and flashy makeup to fearlessly step into the ring—and reportedly performing most of the fighting stunts himself!

Image Credit: ‘Cassandro,’ Prime Video

The film makes occasional flashbacks to Armendáriz’s childhood, but the story begins, in earnest, when he’s a young man in the early ’80s, trying to get his start in the wrestling world and support his loving mother, Yocasta (Perla De La Rosa).

He regularly travels from his home in El Paso, Texas to Mexico City to compete, but always finds himself having to play the punching bag to bigger wrestlers. That is, until he meets a new trainer, Sabrina (A League Of Their Own‘s Roberta Colindrez) who sees his true potential as an exótico.

From there, Cassandro follows the wrestler’s rise to fame, as he finds his identity in the ring and out of it, telling an empowering story of self-acceptance, resilience, and slamming your opponents’ bodies onto wrestling mats. It’s a classic hero’s journey!

And it feels incredibly important to note that the film also stars the hunky Raúl Castillo—who many will surely remember as Patrick’s mistreated lover Richie in HBO’s Looking—and everyone’s favorite sexually fluid rap superstar Bad Bunny in a sexy supporting role that’s already got people buzzing.

Image Credit: ‘Cassandro,’ Prime Video

We caught Cassandro‘s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where we named it one of the best movies of the fest, with special notice to Bernal’s “tender and bombastic” performance (and, of course, Bad Bunny’s scene-stealing turn).

Now, the film finally heads to select theaters on September 15, and then begins streaming globally on September 22 on Amazon Prime Video (just a month after Red, White & Royal Blue… are they about to have another queer streaming hit on their hands?).

Check out the thrilling first trailer for Cassandro below: