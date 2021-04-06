WATCH: Gay comic Daniel Webb wants to take you on a ‘Hoe’s Parade’

Meet comic Daniel Webb. The openly-queer comic just landed his first stand-up comedy special, which lands on streaming services today.

Webb’s name may sound new, though he has worked in comedy for years, including pairings with Margaret Cho and Wanda Sykes. Sykes, in particular, described him in three words: “Riotous. Queer. Star.”

Hoe’s Parade, filmed live at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl, finds Webb musing about life as a gay man, COVID-19, Trump, #BlackLivesMatter, and more. Oh, and he takes to the piano to play some very weird (and very funny) tunes of his own composition.

Hoe’s Parade also marks the first time that an openly gay man has filmed a comedy special at the Rose Bowl. “I feel so lucky to have been the first queer person to perform comedy at the Rose Bowl, but they really should’ve given me a trophy,” Webb said in a statement.

Have a look, and a giggle. Hoe’s Parade lands on iTunes and Amazon today.