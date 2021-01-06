WATCH: Gay father shares wholesome sex advice with his gay son

A gay dad is being praised for his parenting skills and the support he shows his son. The two men took part in the video series Truth or Drink for media brand, Cut. The older man, Craig adopted his son, Austin, when the boy was 13. Austin’s current age is not given but we’d guess he’s in his early 20s.

In the video, Austin says he was “noticeably gay” from a very young age. He explains that his biological parents were homophobic. He says his mom was a drug addict and he was removed by authorities and then adopted by Craig and his partner.

Craig says that when he first adopted Austin, it took some time for trust to be established, and it took around a year and a half before the youngster really began talking to his new parents.

“He watched us. He started to trust us. And then he started blooming into this beautiful, amazing, artistic creature,” says Craig.

The two men discuss what they think of the label “queer” (Austin says he doesn’t have a problem with it but Craig says it still has too many painful connotations for him to embrace it), before moving on to more candid questions.

Austin asks his dad who his first queer crush was, and Craig reveals it was Rob Lowe in the movie, About Last Night.

Asked what the “queerest thing” each had done, Austin reveals Craig used to be a “well-known” drag queen. Craig says the queerest thing he sees Austin doing is showing his “butt flaps on Instagram.” However, Craig says this doesn’t bother him: “The queerest thing? I don’t think of you on those terms. I think of you as my kid out there living his life.”

One thing both men declined to answer, opting for a sip of drink instead, is whether they’re top, bottom, or versatile.

Instead, they do opt for answering “Who’s the oldest person you’ve dated.” When Austin reveals he’s had sex with a man in his 50s, Craig shoots back, “Was that for money?”

“Shut up!” replies a mock-offended Austin, before adding, “Fifty-year olds on the West Coast really know how to preserve themselves.”

“Do you have any sex advice for me?” Austin asks next.

“Absolutely,” replies Craig. “Enjoy it. It’s not bad. It’s one of the most potent and beautiful things two people can ever share.”

“Well, sometimes there’s more than two,” replies Austin knowingly, to his father’s shock.

Austin shares memories when he felt threatened or unsafe because of his sexuality, which concerns Craig but is something he can relate to, having also lived somewhere that takes a conservative view of same-sex relationships.

Craig becomes emotional when he asks Austin, “Was I a good parent to you when you were growing up? What could I have done differently?”

Austin replies, “No parent is perfect, whether you’re gay, straight … I’m happy for everything you’ve done for me and I wouldn’t ever change anything about that. As of right now, where I am in my life, I’ve never been more happy and more comfortable in my own skin.”

The response to the video online has been overwhelmingly positive.

“He seems like such a caring and good father,” says one man on YouTube. “I am heterosexual myself and my father died when I was 3 years old and I would have loved to have a supporting father like this.”

“This father deserves an award,” said another. “Dude made my heart twist and I’m a straight dude with no children.”

“If all dads were this caring we would have flying cars by now,” added another impressed viewer.

Several others … well, they just wanted to know the name of Austin’s Instagram account!