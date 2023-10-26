WATCH: Lady Gaga was a surprise guest at U2’s concert at the Las Vegas Sphere

Just a couple of days after she performed with the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga hooked up with another classic rock act on Wednesday night. Gaga dropped by the new, state-of-the-art Las Vegas Sphere to perform a couple of songs with U2.

The Irish rock band has the opening residency at the already-iconic venue. They recently announced they’ve extended their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live residency through mid-February 2024.

On stage, Bono introduced Gaga by saying, “the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she’s ever in. Would you welcome to our turntable, the divine — the divinyl! — Lady Gaga.”

A leather-jacketed Gaga came out and the band performed two classic U2 hits: “All I Want Is You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Gaga is no stranger to Vegas shows. She’s performed two residencies in the city: Her more pop-oriented ‘Enigma’ and the ‘Jazz & Piano’ show. The latter has proved particularly popular and recently ended its run.

During their duet last night, Bono informed Gaga, “You are the vestal virgin of Las Vegas!”

Bono ended “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” with a couple of lines from Primal Scream’s “Movin’ On Up”. At the end of “All I Want Is You”, Bono segued into Gaga’s hit “Shallow”. Variety suggests it may have been a surprise for Gaga but she was happy to run with it herself.

Besides sharing stage time with the aforementioned Rolling Stones, Gaga also guested on their most recent studio album: the band’s first new material in 18 years. She lent her vocals to the track “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

This is also not the first time she has performed with U2. In 2015, she was one of the guests who made a surprise appearance one the band’s ‘Innocence + Experience Tour’. She joined them on stage to perform “Ordinary Love”.