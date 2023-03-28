WATCH: Lil Nas X does Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and it was hilarious

Lil Nas X on Carpool Karaoke (Photo: CBS/YouTube)

Lil Nas X was the latest guest star on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Riding around LA, the rapper and host sing along to his hits ‘Ol Town Road’, ‘Industry Baby’, ‘That’s What I Want’ and ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Truth be told, the Carpool Karaoke format has become a tad formulaic over the years, and watching Corden rap along to ‘Call Me By Your Name’ is … well, somewhat cringe. However, the video does offer a few other highlights.

Lil Nas X and James Corden test their trumpet-playing skills (Photo: CBS/YouTube)

At the 3.35 mark, a guy on the street grabs Lil Nas X’s attention.

“Oh my god, he is HOT!” says the rapper. This leads to Corden asking him about dating and how he meets men. Would he drive up to a sexy guy on the street and introduce himself?

Lil Nas X, rightly, looks horrified at the suggestion and tells Corden, “No, that would be scary for people.”

The performer goes on to say that he tried using the celebrity dating app, Raya. He stopped as he preferred meeting people in real life. However, whilst using it, he says he did meet up with other famous men, but said he was coming to the realization that he doesn’t like dating other celebrities.

“Have any of them ever done carpool karaoke,” asks Corden.

“For sure,” replies Lil Nas X.

A shocked Corden quips, “Is it Michael Bublé?”

Going by this list of former Carpool Karaoke guests, we can’t imagine Lil Nas X hooking up with any via Raya. Well, unless Elton John and Billy Porter have profiles.

The Bold And The Beautiful

The most genuinely funny part of the video comes from the 6-minute mark. Corden asks Lil Nas X about his ambitions to do some acting. Corden then “surprises” him by informing him he’s landed him a small role on the daytime soap, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Lil Nas X and James Corden visit the set of The Bold and the Beautiful (Photo: CBS/YouTube)

They head to the set and attempt to film a walk-on cameo role with Lil Nas X as a waiter. It doesn’t go as planned as Lil Nas X keeps bursting out laughing. If you just want to enjoy that part, we recommend skipping directly to the 9.25 mark.