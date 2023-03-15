Lil Nas X apologizes after joking about transitioning

Lil Nas X found himself in hot water with some in the trans community after making a joke about transitioning.

The rapper posted a photo to Twitter of a glamorous-looking woman who looked a little bit like him. Lil Nas X captioned the image, “The surgery was a success,” suggesting he’d undergone gender-affirming procedures.

He was only kidding. However, some did not see the funny side. One Twitter user said that Lil Nas X, as a cis gay male, should not be using transitioning as a punchline.

you’re a gay cis male why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke https://t.co/HNpGmzCcwK — pocket (@islandthembo) March 14, 2023

At first, the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star was defensive. He posted a follow-up tweet saying, “im literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be fuckin serious.”

However, a short while later, he deleted the tweets and posted an apology.

“Apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. Sorry.”

Apology not accepted by everyone

However, not everyone was satisfied. One person said he needed to do more and suggested he should make a monetary apology to the trans community.

Lil Nas X appeared unimpressed by that suggestion, telling the poster, “Girl eat my ass.”

girl eat my ass https://t.co/EXs1p9vkaw — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

That reignited the whole argument, with some saying he wasn’t listening to his trans critics.

idk telling a black trans woman to “eat your ass” after just apologizing for doing something tr*nsph*bic just gives that you never really apologized correctly in the first place basically proving her point. https://t.co/xNbliyE324 — SLAY LA VIE ✧ (@LOUIEFATTONS) March 15, 2023

Among those to come to the performer’s defense was trans actress and model Isis King.

She tweeted, “This fake outrage directed at Lil Nas X should instead be focused towards politicians, and law makers that are actually out here making a mockery of trans ppl. All of this press for Nas posting a picture of a girl that looks like him, are y’all for real? Stay focused, WTF.”