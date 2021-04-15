WATCH: Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike get crazy intimate in new video…is this a dream?

Breakout music stars Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike appear in Brockhampton’s new “Count On Me” music video, and they give fans quite a show.

The video, co-directed by Keven Abstract and Dan Streit, has quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views and is causing a minor Twitter storm over discussions around Fike’s sexuality.

Fike hasn’t publicly discussed how he identifies, but he is reportedly in a relationship with actress Diana Silvers since 2020.

The video casts the two performers as lovers going on a trip, listening to music in their car. Dominic tells Nas X that he’s listening to Radiohead, and Nas X replies: “Who the f**k is Radiohead.” Ha.

The song features contributions from Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty, and A$AP Rocky.

Watch: