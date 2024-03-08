WATCH: Madonna duets with Kylie Minogue on tour & the gay cosmos explodes

Madonna and (inset) Kylie Minogue (Photo: Shutterstock/YouTube)

Madonna has welcomed her fair share of special guests on stage during her Celebration Greatest Hits tour. Most get up to sit alongside Madonna during the “Vogue” segment of the show and judge a ballroom contest.

However, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, last night, a fellow legend joined the “Ray Of Light” singer on stage: None other than Australian superstar and fellow gay icon, Kylie Minogue.

Madonna, with a guitar strapped around her shoulders, told the audience she had a very special guest to bring up to the stage. When she informs them it’s Kylie Minogue, the auditorium erupts.

Your daily dose of fabulousi-TEA Subscribe to our daily newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer.

We suspect the gay screams could be heard as far away as Sydney.

Kylie wore a T-shirt with ‘Madonna’ written across it. This was a nod to the time Madonna wore a top with ‘Kylie Minogue’ across it at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Stockholm, Sweden back in 2000.

What the tee says … 🥹🥹😘😘❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J1YXWEjuZE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 8, 2024

Once on stage, Madonna introduced Kylie as a “fighter” and “survivor”. They then performed an acoustic version of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. To the further delight of fans, they then performed an acapella version of Kylie’s mega-hit, “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”.

A moment decades in the making: @KylieMinogue joins @Madonna onstage at the Celebration Tour! pic.twitter.com/ckqTVgnFSh — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) March 8, 2024

On Instagram, Kylie posted footage of herself at the concert and said, “MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sjgj7vUt0Z — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 8, 2024

Watch some more clips below.

madonna and kylie minogue performing ‘can’t get you out of my head’ together is History. pic.twitter.com/SW8RsnWADH — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 8, 2024

Kylie and Madonna. I don’t have words at the moment. Just being sent videos… pic.twitter.com/876KnYif8F — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) March 8, 2024

KYLIE MINOGUE AND MADONNA TOGETHER IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/Cttr7vx3bb — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) March 8, 2024

On social media, one person quipped, “Homosexuals of a certain age should not be expected to work today. Not after Madonna and Kylie just performed together. We need time and space to process what just happened.”

Homosexuals of a certain age should not be expected to work today. Not after Madonna and Kylie just performed together. We need time and space to process what just happened. — And I’m Victoria, Malcolm… ✌🏻🐑 (@husseybyname) March 8, 2024

The official X account for Grindr said, “Nothing tops these two.”

Gay men who grew up watching Madonna and Kylie in the ‘80s right now:#LoveIt #Icons pic.twitter.com/siGL4N2ksw — jAy PhD 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@jayrotoole) March 8, 2024