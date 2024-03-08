iconic

WATCH: Madonna duets with Kylie Minogue on tour & the gay cosmos explodes

By
Madonna and Kylie Minogue
Madonna and (inset) Kylie Minogue (Photo: Shutterstock/YouTube)

Madonna has welcomed her fair share of special guests on stage during her Celebration Greatest Hits tour. Most get up to sit alongside Madonna during the “Vogue” segment of the show and judge a ballroom contest.

However, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, last night, a fellow legend joined the “Ray Of Light” singer on stage: None other than Australian superstar and fellow gay icon, Kylie Minogue.

Madonna, with a guitar strapped around her shoulders, told the audience she had a very special guest to bring up to the stage. When she informs them it’s Kylie Minogue, the auditorium erupts.

We suspect the gay screams could be heard as far away as Sydney.

Kylie wore a T-shirt with ‘Madonna’ written across it. This was a nod to the time Madonna wore a top with ‘Kylie Minogue’ across it at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Stockholm, Sweden back in 2000.

Once on stage, Madonna introduced Kylie as a “fighter” and “survivor”. They then performed an acoustic version of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. To the further delight of fans, they then performed an acapella version of Kylie’s mega-hit, “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”.

On Instagram, Kylie posted footage of herself at the concert and said, “MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

Watch some more clips below.

On social media, one person quipped, “Homosexuals of a certain age should not be expected to work today. Not after Madonna and Kylie just performed together. We need time and space to process what just happened.”

The official X account for Grindr said, “Nothing tops these two.”

Related:

Trinity The Tuck’s guest appearance with Madonna has a powerful & heartbreaking backstory

Both Madonna and Trinity lost their moms at a young age.

Oh, the SHADE!: RuPaul says it “feels weird” that Madonna is “chasing arena tours” at 65

Mama Ru shades Madonna, talks open relationship & doomsday prep in juicy new interview

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated