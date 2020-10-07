WATCH: Mark Ruffalo and a whole bunch of celebrities get naked for the good of the nation

Alright everyone, we’re in the homestretch with less than 30 days to go until the election. We can do this. And naked celebrities can help.

Already, millions of mail-in ballots are being cast across the country. Contrary to what one presidential candidate would have you believe, there’s absolutely nothing shady about it.

That being said, it’s extremely important to follow mail-in voting instructions to the T — the last thing you want is for your ballot to get thrown out on a technicality.

Some states require ballots to be returned in two envelopes — one that you put your ballot in, and another “privacy envelope” that you place the first, sealed envelope in.

Pennsylvania is the only state that has explicitly ruled that ballots returned with only one envelope, or “naked ballots,” will be tossed out, but it’s unclear if other states will do the same. So why risk it?!

Here to offer a reminder about avoiding “naked ballots” are a bunch of naked celebrities. It’s subtle, but see what they did there?

Participants in the PSA include Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Bathe, and Josh Gad.

For more voting information, head here.