WATCH: The moment after Trump pardoned turkey, reporter asks if he’ll pardon himself

The annual presidential turkey pardon ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday is meant to be a light-hearted affair, and a way for the White House to project a warm spirit and a sense of normalcy. This year, it is anything but normal.

On Tuesday, President Trump emerged from behind closed doors for one of the first times since losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, which he has yet to formally concede.

After the ceremony, a reporter asked Trump: “Will you issue pardons before leaving office? Will you be issuing a pardon for yourself?”

Watch the moment at the 12:45 mark: