WATCH: People are loving this monster coming-out story

A stop-motion animator has seen her most recent work go viral since she posted it to social media last week. In the story, Godzilla’s child comes out to the iconic monster-dinosaur as trans.

The film’s creator, Cressa Maeve Beer, who is also trans, posted the movie to Instagram and Twitter. On the latter platform, it’s had over 20k retweets and prompted thousands of comments.

I made a short film about coming out. Happy Pride. Protect Trans kids. pic.twitter.com/5y6xjM8wm0 — Cressa Maeve Beer (@beeragon) June 26, 2020

Beer, who is based in Brooklyn, New York City, said she was posting the film for Pride Month. On Instagram, she described the shorts as : “A little more personal and serious. Protect Trans Kids.”

The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response, with many describing it as beautiful.

“I’ve been doing stop motion since I was little,” Beer told Queerty. “Enamored of [Ray] Harryhausen movies and Wallace and Gromit, I borrowed my parents VHS camcorder (which probably dates me) and taught myself how to shoot stop-frame animation using my LEGOs. Mostly silly things about giant robots and dinosaurs. Not much has changed in that regard.”

After taking a break of several years, she began to resume stop-motion animation after being given a Godzilla figure by the NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association) in 2015. This has led to several shorts animations featuring Godzilla and associated figurines.

“Eventually that turned into me leaving a full-time office job to focus completely on stop motion, and I haven’t looked back.”

The young monster featured in the film is known as Little Godzilla. The character appeared in the 1994 movie Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, and was renamed Godzilla Junior in 1995’s, Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.

Beer said she had been blown away by the response to the film.

“Some of my favorite artists and filmmakers ever have somehow seen it and shared it, and even Toho (creators of Godzilla) officially putting their stamp of approval on it is huge since I don’t think they’ve ever taken a stance on anything LGBTQIA+ before,” Beer said.

Toho retweeted the movie on Tuesday via it’s @GODZILLA.OFFICIAL profile.

“The gratitude I feel is beyond description,” Beer says. “I’ve been getting tons of DMs from strangers, cis and trans, telling me how the short touched them personally, or how it made them feel seen. I really wanted to create something that would make my inner child happy as well as give my trans family a digital hug – and I am so grateful that the flick seems to be doing its job. Plus, now us queers have the most iconic monster ever on our side!”

Besides working on further animation projects, Beer says she is, “Currently trying to raise money for various charities that benefit Black Trans lives, because we are still in a huge crisis. Trans people, especially Black Trans people, are constantly under attack.”

