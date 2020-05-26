WATCH: The ‘Queer Eye’ ‘Family Feud’ mashup we never knew we wanted

Talk about all in the family.

Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Tan France, along with Season 4 “hero” Wesley Hamilton, will take to the stage in a special game of Family Feud on May 31. In an even more fabulous twist, they’ll face off against the original cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, and Jai Rodriguez. Family Feud host Steve Harvey will also assume emcee duties.

Hamilton steps in for Queer Eye cast member Karomo Brown, who was unavailable to shoot the episode.

The special event sees both teams raising funds for LGBTQ rights organizations. The “OG” cast will play for The Trevor Project, while the new cast will play for GLSEN.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy debuted 15 years ago and presented a group of gay men working to overhaul and improve the lives of stylistically and emotionally stunted straight men. The series ran for 5 seasons on Bravo, and inspired the spinoff Queer Eye for the Straight Girl. The revival of the show debuted in 2018, and new features its cast of experts traveling the country to provide life coaching to queer and straight people alike.

The special episode of Family Feud airs on May 31 on ABC.