WATCH: Ryan Murphy has done it again

TV mogul Ryan Murphy has just dropped the trailer for his latest outing, a reteaming with actress Sarah Paulson, and a return to horror.

Ratched reimagines the iconic villain of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Nurse Ratched, as a woman with a hidden past. When she takes up residence at a New England insane asylum in 1947, Mildred Ratched (Paulson) begins to uncover the dark secrets of her co-workers. She then embarks on a surreptitious mission of her own to protect a mass murderer headed to the electric chair. Paulson’s Nurse Ratched subverts the usual portrayal of Ratched as a heartless sadist, reinventing her as a woman with buried shame trapped in an environment of lunatics.

Related: Ryan Murphy and Leslie Jordan is the power couple we all need right now

Paulson leads a cast that includes Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Plummer, Jon Jon Briones, Brandon Flynn, Finn Whitrock, Judy Davis, Vincent D’Nofrio, Sophie Okonedo and Sharon Stone.

Ratched arrives on Netflix September 18.