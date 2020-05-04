WATCH: Holland Taylor spills on getting seduced by Ryan Murphy

Holland Taylor knows showbusiness.

The classy Emmy-winning actress has starred in literally hundreds of productions for stage, screen and television, and knows a good part when she sees one. Hence her recent association with TV impresario Ryan Murphy, who recruited Taylor to star in his latest Netflix series, Hollywood.

The show casts Taylor as Ellen, a veteran casting director for Ace Studios with an eye for rising talent. As one of the few successful, powerful women in the business, she recognizes the opportunity to elevate others when the studio boss suffers a stroke, leaving his long-suffering wife Avis (Patti LuPone) in charge of production. The two women conspire to make a film that shows off diverse, young talent, and that speaks to an audience thirsting for cinematic truth.

Queerty caught up with Holland to chat about the show, just ahead of the big streaming debut. Hollywood comes to Netflix May 1.