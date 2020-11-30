WATCH: Scott Evans pranks an ‘unbuckled’ Chris after Thanksgiving dinner

Jumping out from behind corners and terrifying your family members for a brief and wonderful moment is the kind of Thanksgiving tradition we approve of.

Better yet when your brother happens to be Chris Evans and his belt is still unbuckled from the recently consumed feast.

Out actor Scott Evans pulled the move on Chris over the holiday, and filmed the scare for his Instagram story.

Someone then posted the recording for posterity.

Watch:

Of course, it’s not the first time Chris Evans has made headlines for sharing (or oversharing) intimate moments.