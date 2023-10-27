WATCH: Step into the bedrooms of the young men who make a living in the kinky world of “findom”

In this day and age, you can’t really blame people for doing what they’ve got to do to make a buck. And, hey, just being fair: You can’t really blame them for how they spend it either!
As social media has advanced and the internet has become intrinsic to almost every facet of our lives, the kink known as “findom” has proliferated, a.k.a. the act of financial domination.
While the fetish lifestyle can take many forms, it involves, at its core, a submissive giving money or gifts at the demand of a dominant. The more frugal among us may have trouble wrapping our heads around it, but we won’t judge or kink shame—people have their reasons!
However, a new documentary short provides a fascinating insight into the other side of the equation, welcoming audiences into the lives of young men who make a living (and then some) through findom on OnlyFans.
Directed by Enrique Pedráza-Botero and Faye Tsakas, “Alpha Kings” is a real eye-opener. Its subjects are four friends—all legal adults in their late teens—living in a Houston, Texas suburb, who are straight but offer their “services” as financial dominants to an audience of anonymous subs.
As the film shows us, they all spend a lot of time in front of a camera—often shirtless, sometimes flexing or showing their feet, though mostly just getting paid for existing, interacting with their clients, and occasionally offering up some good old-fashioned verbal abuse.
“Tip me a f*cking twenty right now, okay?,” one of them demands of his viewers. He calls out one of the client who just sent in money, saying he’s “a f*cking example for all of you f*cking betas. You should all be doing what he is doing and serving us”
What makes “Alpha Kings” so interesting is that none of these guys are necessarily trying to hide who they are or what they do—in fact, they frequently gloat about selling feet pics for a living. One even laughs about the fact that he makes more than his mom, who works eight-to-twelve hour days at a nuclear plant.
Speaking with The New Yorker, co-director Faye Tsakas shares what the filmmakers were hoping to explore with the doc:
“What was fascinating to us is how these kids felt, given the current economic climate, given the rapid shrinking of the middle class, that this was genuinely the best opportunity for them to achieve the trajectory of the American Dream that isn’t really possible for Gen Z in the way it used to be,” they said. “We were also interested in the fact that it was a group of boys who all did this together, in a kind of social-bonding way.”
One thing they can’t seem to agree, however, is whether or not this constitutes sex work. Like any great doc, “Alpha Kings” doesn’t provide a concrete answer on that either—it just shows you the world as it exists and lets you decide for yourself.
Which you can do, by the way, since the has been made available, in full, on YouTube thanks to The New Yorker‘s shorts program. At just over 15 minutes, “alpha Kings” is well worth your time—check it out below:
Jaesly
I ain’t made at these guys. They don’t queerbait and don’t threaten their clients to send them money. A boy in this Econo,y gotta do whatever they can to get paid.
wikidBSTN
I guess it’s no different from idiot MAGAts sending money to Donald Trump.
bachy
LOL! Interesting parallel!
Openminded
Great analogy. Neither group is really getting much in return. At least the Alphas aren’t embarrassing the country with their program.
still_onthemark
Masochism takes many forms!
bachy
It makes me wonder what kind of person constitutes the paying viewership. I’ve never found anyone so compelling that I’d drop $100 just to watch them take their socks off on camera. But what kind of person would pay for something like that? The fans are much more mysterious than the performers. I think the findom fans – and what motivates them – would make for a more fascinating documentary subject.
Fahd
No doubt there are vulnerable men among their “clients”; men who have cognitive disabilities or because of cognitive changes brought about by age or other vulnerability are more likely to fall victim to scams. And then there’s the addictive aspect; like in gambling. Imagine the cognitively disabled adult male living on his own and dependent on miniscule government disability payments getting hooked in by these amoral conmen.
This type of sex work should be regulated, especially as the sex workers are collecting cash over the internet. Both parties to the transaction need to be protected. This type of work is probably tempting to underage teens, for example. To protect vulnerable people, the workers need to be licensed, pay taxes, and give their clients appropriate notice and warning. They also need to be held responsible for screening clients.
If some guy who can afford it is turned on by sending money to professional teasers on the internet that’s up to them (yuck!), but the process needs to be regulated to protect the vulnerable.
Openminded
@Fhad, I’m somewhat on board with you on this. I won’t go so far as to call it a scam, or something run by conmen anymore than I would call the gov’t lotteries scams being run by conmen. (I know, not a strong argument. Even I think the lottery is a scam) Actually, I can appreciate the fact that every “player” in the findom game gets a prize every time they play which is much better payback than the lottery. The new IRS regs on reporting all payments thru online “bankers” is supposed to ensure that these people pay their taxes. Short of the assumed vetting by OnlyFans that all viewers and/or participants are of legal age, I don’t see any reason for further screening. As for the vulnerable, there’s only so much you can do for that small portion of the population and I don’t know that it would be worthwhile to require licensing just for that reason. The LGBT community demands the right to “do our thing the way we want to”, I can’t see why these people don’t deserve the same.
SDR94103
twinks never learn. trix are for kids.
RichAM
I guess “alpha” is a different concept than what I had in my minds eye. These skinny white boys do NOTHING for me in any way, shape OR form and I’d laugh at them if they talked to me like that. LOL
Openminded
SHUT UP RICH, and send me money!! : )
I suppose they are only as “alpha” as their subs allow them to be. I often assume alpha and masculine are always found together, but obviously not the case here.
kybryane
I agree with you RichAM. Skinny twinks do nothing for me. I prefer my men to look like YOU!! But, still I wouldn’t pay you money…..lol.
barryaksarben
I am in my late 60s and have never been in the closet even as a kid in smallest town Iowa and was assaulted but the good people of that town but I left at 18 got my degree. in a city and never looked back. Have had 3 long term lovers two of whom passed away as they are older than I and neither was to AIDS and had an incredible life filled with travel, food, friends and TONS of sex of all kinds with men of all shapes sizes and colors and although I am now a widower and have few chances to. meet anyone and have a sexual relationship I have never paid for it and never will. These kids are laughable to me. But if they can make money and the clients are happy go for it but is jsut seems to be taking advantage of people one thing I have tried never to do. I was helpless in Iowa from the vicious straight people in that crap town and I refuse to be talked down to ever again. I learned early you are only degraded if you think you are . it isn’t up to them to make you feel bad about yourself that is all up to you