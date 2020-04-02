WATCH: Stop what you’re doing! The “butthole” cut of ‘Cats’ just got a trailer

You didn’t think it could get any better, did you?

With rumors–which have been confirmed to some extent–of a so-called “butthole” cut of the flop musical Cats circulating online, and with the hashtag #ReleaseTheButtholeCut continuing to trend on social media, the trailer for Cats: The Butthole Cut has arrived. The preview gives audiences the first look at the more anatomically correct felines in the film.

Cats bombed in theaters last winter, though found a second life on streaming services as rumblings grew that an early cut of the film featured CGI anuses on the actors. The rumor gained even more momentum as visual effects artists on the film confirmed that they were required to do additional effects touchup late in production to remove what appeared to be genitals from the feline characters. Twitter exploded with fans of the film–including celebrities like Seth Rogan and director Rian Johnson–demanding that Universal release the early cut of the film.

Now a fan trailer offers a look at what could have been, adding CGI anuses to the dancing kitties of Cats. The trailer offers a peek at the anuses of characters played by Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson. Sir Ian McKellen also got a set of CGI nipples added to his look.

Universal Pictures, the studio behind Cats has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of a full “butthole” cut.