everyone's a critic

Seth Rogan got stoned and live-tweeted while watching ‘Cats’ and it was glorious

By

Like many Americans, Seth Rogan is currently cooped up in his house with nothing to do except get high and watch movies. Last night, he decided to smoke a bowl and live-tweet his response to 2019’s Cats because, well, why not?

Related: Hollywood special effects artists: Don’t blame ‘Cats’ on us

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” Rogan warned his 8.3 million followers late last night. “I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy.”

What then followed were dozens of observations about the $100 million box office bomb starring such notable talents as Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen.

Here are just a few of the highlights…

Rogan concluded by calling for them to release the “butthole cut of Cats.”

To which one person commented:

Related: Fans Settle For Naked Drawings Of Seth Rogen Until His Inevitable Sex Tape