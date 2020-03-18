Seth Rogan got stoned and live-tweeted while watching ‘Cats’ and it was glorious

Like many Americans, Seth Rogan is currently cooped up in his house with nothing to do except get high and watch movies. Last night, he decided to smoke a bowl and live-tweet his response to 2019’s Cats because, well, why not?

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” Rogan warned his 8.3 million followers late last night. “I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy.”

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

What then followed were dozens of observations about the $100 million box office bomb starring such notable talents as Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen.

Here are just a few of the highlights…

“Let’s make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!” – The makers of cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Some cats in pants. Some no pants. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!? — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Memory straight up comes from NOWHERE. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

“The Theater Cat!” Let’s intro another fucking cat!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Ian Mckellan just straight up has normal fingers. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

This is so “Broadway funny”. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

“Do it more like a cat!” – the director of cats. “You sure it’s not weird?” – actor in Cats. “Nah fam it’s fucking genius! People have loved this shit for decades! It’s perfect!” — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as fuck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Rogan concluded by calling for them to release the “butthole cut of Cats.”

Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!! https://t.co/C2VgPqSv1L — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

To which one person commented:

Every cut of Cats is the butthole cut of Cats. — John Smith (@GOP_U) March 18, 2020

