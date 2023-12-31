WATCH: The best and gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in December 2023

Image Credit: ‘Open To It,’ OUTtv

Well, it’s the end of 2023, and we’re feeling a little nostalgic—can you blame us? But there’s little time to dwell because, in this past month alone, we’ve seen trailers for plenty of exciting gay films and television series arriving in the months ahead.

We’ve seen first looks at a homoerotic road trip movie that sounds so wild it must be based on a true story, a feel-good trip to Paris from one of the most in-demand names in comedy, a blood-soaked thrill ride that’s sure to have the sapphics screaming, and a gonzo animated musical set in—where else?—Hell! Oh, and did we mention there’s more Drag Race on the way?

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout December with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Norwegian Dream

Along the coast of Norway, young Polish immigrant Robert toils away at a fish-processing factory so that he can make enough money to help his family out of crippling debt. Surrounded by gruff, blue collar types, he feels an immediate spark with Ivar, the adopted Black son of the factory’s owner, who brings Robert out of his shell while introducing him to drag and the wider queer community. Their cautious yet passionate romance warms things up in their frigid town in this indie festival darling.

Available on digital VOD platforms on January 2.

Open To It

After three happy years together, Greg (Frank Arthur Smith) and Cam (Tim Wardell) decide to open up their relationship, bringing in a third for the first time: the feisty and flirty Princeton (Jason Carceres), who really shakes things up for this settled-down couple, taking them to a whole new chapter of romantic and sexual adventures. Nosey neighbors, communication mishaps, and drag queens abound in the independently produced comedy series, which make the big leap to OUTtv in the new year.

Premieres on OUTtv on January 2.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16

Hey, here’s a cute little show to put on your radar! Yup, RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for its sweet sixteenth season, with a crop of 14 new queens from across the country ready to serve charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Guest judges this time around include everyone from Charlize Theron to Law Roach to Joel Kim Booster, and the double-length season opener is teasing some kind of talent show twist where the queens rate one another? Oh, it’s about to get shady fast!

Premiering January 5 on MTV.

Good Grief

After winning a full shelf’s worth of Emmys for producing, writing, directing, and acting in the beloved comedy Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy makes his big return to the director’s chair with his feature film debut. Here, he plays a recently widowed man named Marc who, while struggling to come to terms with the end of his partnership (to a man played by Luke Evans), takes a soul-searching trip to Paris with two of his best friends (Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel). We have a feeling this one will make us cry more than the Schitt’s Creek finale!

Streaming exclusively on Netflix beginning January 5.

He Went That Way

Who wouldn’t want to hit the road with Zachary Quinto and Jacon Elordi? The two pair up for this stranger-than-fiction crime thriller about a celebrity animal trainer (Quinto), whose cross-country trip with a TV star chimp gets disrupted when he pick up a tall, dark, and handsome hitchiker (Elordi)—who he doesn’t realize is a wanted serial killer. Based on real events, there doesn’t appear to be anything overtly gay about this story, but, come on: They definitely want it to feel at least a little homoerotic, right?

In select theaters on January 5; then available on digital VOD platforms beginning January 12.

Hazbin Hotel

Love Broadway musicals, but find yourself wishing they were more filthy, foul-mouthed, and… demonic? Then Hazbin Hotel is for you, the wild new animated series from viral creator Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano (Helluva Boss) about the Princess Of Hell’s efforts to open a center to rehab sinners. The show boasts an incredible voice cast lending their pipes to wickedly original musical numbers, inlcuding Setphanie Beatriz (Encanto), Darren Criss (Glee), and Broadway veterans like Christian Borle and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Premiering January 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

Housekeeping For Beginners

From Goran Stolevski, the director behind this year’s excellent romance Of An Age, comes Housekeeping For Beginners, a sweet story of family, lost and found. After losing her partner, Dita (Anamaria Marinca) is forced to raise the woman’s two young daughters, but in order to circumvent a homophobic system, convinces her best male friend to pose as her husband—who also invites his young boy toy to come live with the family. Together, they’ll fight the odds and find out what it takes to always have one another’s backs.

Opening in select theaters on January 26.

Love Lies Bleeding

In this pulpy romantic thriller from Saint Maud director Rose Glass and A24, Kristen Stewart plays a gym employee who’s just trying to keep her head down and avoid her shady dad’s crime empire. But then she ends up falling for a professional bodybuilder (The Mandalorian) who’s passing through town, and the two get tangled up in a twisty, bloody, kinetic ride through hell and back. Also starring Ed Harris, Jena Malone, and Dave Franco, this sapphic stunner is one of our most anticipated titles playing at Sundance next month.

Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January; arriving in theaters on March 8.